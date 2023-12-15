Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially an item.

On Dec. 15, Gomez, 31, took to Instagram to post a black-and-white photo of herself with the 35-year-old producer. In the snap, Gomez kisses Blanco, who appeared to be sitting behind her while she grabbed his hair and closed her eyes.

Selena Gomez goes Instagram official with Benny Blanco by posting a picture of herself giving him a sweet kiss on the lips. @selenagomez via Instagram

Gomez shared the photo along with a few other pics of her and her friends. She penned the caption, "New York, my favorite moments w you this week 🤍."

In the post, Gomez included a photo of her hanging out with her bestie Taylor Swift at what appeared to be a birthday celebration for the "Cruel Summer" singer, apart from the one Swift already had earlier this week to celebrate her 34th birthday.

Gomez's slideshow also featured a photo of Blanco embracing Gomez from behind while they appeared to be at a gathering with friends.

In the comments, Blanco posted a pineapple emoji.

Ashley Park wrote, "You deserve all the happiness my love!"

Nina Dobrev added, "So happy to see you so happy," and Julia Michaels shared three red-heart emojis.

On Dec. 7, rumors started swirling that Gomez and Blanco were dating when Gomez started commenting and liking posts on Instagram that alluded to her new relationship with Blanco.

A fan account posted a picture of the couple on Dec. 4 and signs that hinted at Gomez being in a relationship with the producer. The caption read, "#SelenaGomez seemingly confirms that she's in a relationship," and Gomez replied, “Facts" in the comments.

However, reps for Gomez and Blanco did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

While news that Gomez and Blanco are together might be unexpected to some, the two actually have had a working relationship that goes back years.

Blanco produced Gomez's 2016 song “Kill Em with Kindness,” as well as her latest bop, “Single Soon,” and she also appeared on his 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough," which also featured Tainy and J Balvin.