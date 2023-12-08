Selena Gomez seemingly confirms she's dating Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez hinted at a possible new man in her life.

The "Single Soon" singer may not be so single anymore after she seemingly confirmed she's in a relationship. On Dec. 7, Gomez, 31, liked and replied to Instagram account Popfactions' post about her being in a relationship.

"#SelenaGomez seemingly confirms that’s she is in a relationship," the account first wrote on Dec. 4.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star then replied, "Facts".

Did Selena Gomez just confirm she's in a relationship? Instagram

The post, also includes another headline that suggests that Gomez is dating producer Benny Blanco, 35, as well as interactions that she's had with him on social media.

Gomez had also liked a separate Popfactions post from Nov. 25 that had a photo of the two of them and stated they were rumored to be dating each other.

Reps for Gomez and Blanco did not immediately reply to TODAY.com's request for comment.

On another fan account, Gomez's verified Instagram account wrote, "He is my absolute everything in my heart," alongside a photo of the two of them.

Additionally, in another Gomez fan account, she left a winking emoji on a snippet of her "Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays" trailer where she told her friends that she has a "crush on someone, so I'm kinda, really happy."

As news caught on of Gomez's replies and likes, she also posted a teasy photo on her Instagram story.

The black-and-white photo shows Gomez snuggling up to a mystery man in a zebra printed shirt. The person's face is mostly covered, only showing their arms and chin.

While the rumored romance between Gomez and Blanco may come as a surprise to some, the two have history.

@selenagomex via Instagram

Gomez was featured on the song "I Can't Get Enough" which included Blanco, producer Tainy and J Balvin. The song came out in February 2019, with the accompanying music video released in March of that year.

The music video featured the four artists in pajamas as they danced and jumped on a giant bed.

They would regularly post about the song and working together on their social media at the time.

In 2016, he also produced her song "Kill Em with Kindness," as well as her latest song, "Single Soon," which was released in August of this year.

Blanco and Gomez also follow each other on Instagram, with the former Disney Channel star liking and commenting on his recent posts.

The producer is known for songs like "Eastside" featuring Halsey and Khalid, BTS and Snoop Dogg's "Bad Decisions," and "Lonely" by Justin Bieber, who is famously known as Gomez's ex.