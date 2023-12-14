Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Taylor Swift will never go out of style! The pop star celebrated her 34th birthday on Dec. 13 and fans are now getting a glimpse of the party.

In a post she shared to Instagram Dec. 14, Swift is seen with a crowd of famous friends celebrating the night away.

"Can’t believe this year… actually… happened?" she captioned the birthday slideshow. "Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday. 🥲"

Her photos showcase a party featuring the likes of actor Blake Lively, singer Sabrina Carpenter, "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski, actor and singer Zoe Kravitz and musician Jack Antonoff, among others.

True Swifties will also note that her longtime close friend Abigail Anderson Berard also appears to have attended the party. The two have been close since childhood and she is mentioned in Swift's 2008 song "Fifteen."

Swift appeared to be wearing a little black dress by Clio Peppiatt, black open-toed platform heels and a faux fur jacket she wore off the shoulder. Swift went with her usual soft glam makeup look along with a classic red lip.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are seen on Dec. 13, 2023 in New York City. MEGA / GC Images

Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, did not appear in the photos. To be fair, The Cut reports he had a mandatory practice on Wednesday in Missouri.

Swift's best friend, Selena Gomez, also did not not appear to be there, but instead Gomez shared a picture on social media from a recent outing together.

“Happy birthday to the goddess that is @taylorswift,” Gomez captioned the post on her Instagram story. “I love you.”

Gomez was sure to give Swift a shoutout on her Instagram story for her birthday. @selenagomez via Instagram

Thursday's post was Swift's second one about her birthday. The first served as an announcement to her fans that her "Eras Tour" concert film was now available to stream.

"I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶," she captioned the post. "Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” 🩵 at home!"

She also was sure to point out she knew her "excessive and literal millennial emoji use" was troll-able but "A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt! 🎂"