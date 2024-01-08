Fans call Ayo Edebiri a 'class act' for thanking assistants in Golden Globes speech

Ayo Edebiri is giving some love those who aren't thanked enough, if ever, at awards shows: Hollywood's assistants.

After winning the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV musical or comedy for her performance as Sydney Adamu in “The Bear,” the 28-year-old thanked those who answer her “crazy emails.”

“There’s so many people who I probably forgot to thank—oh my God! Oh my God! All of my agent and managers’ assistants! The people who answer my crazy emails!” she said.

Upon mentioning the assistants, the camera panned to Taylor Swift, who was nodding her head in agreement and seemed to mouth, "Yup."

“If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry. Unless you were mean or something. OK, bye!” she concluded.

She also thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press, her family, friends and "everybody at 'The Bear.'"

"That’s my family. I love you guys so much. It’s an honor to work with you and grow alongside you," she said.

The internet couldn't get enough of the acceptance speech, with one person writing on X, "Ayo Edebiri with by far the best speech of the night so far."

Another wrote, "The way she thank her Agents and Managers ASSISTANTS — that’s CLASS!"

"What a class act thanking the assistants. My respect has gone up even more for Ayo. Tells you who she is as a person," another wrote.

"This means so much to me," someone wrote.

Along with Edebiri, the nominations for best actress in a TV musical or comedy for her performance included Natasha Lyonne, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Brosnahan, Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning.

Ayo Edebiri accepting her award. Rich Polk / Getty Images

Prior to Edebiri’s win, co-star Jeremy Allen White took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy series as chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in “The Bear.”

"The Bear" also won for best comedy series.