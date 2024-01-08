Jo Koy responds to Taylor Swift's reaction to his Golden Globes joke

Jo Koy knows all too well that Taylor Swift didn't appear to be amused when he made a joke about her at the 2024 Golden Globes. But he doesn't seem to be too fazed by her reaction.

When asked about his joke and Swift's subsequent reaction, the comedian played it cool.

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” he said, speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Billboard’s Golden Globes afterparty. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

Koy's monologue as host drew a palpably lackluster response, to the point that he called out the show's writers while performing. His next joke, delivered before calling up presenters, also fell flat: He poked fun at the attention Swift gets while she attends her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs football games.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he said.

After hearing the joke, Swift made a face before taking a sip of her drink. The moment was captured during the broadcast and went viral.

Swift attended the ceremony, wearing in a sleek, shimmery green gown, because her “Eras Tour” movie was nominated in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement. The movie lost to “Barbie.”

The "Shake It Off" singer has, of late, been shaking off commentary about her attendance at NFL games. The singer recently said she's only focused on cheering on Kelce when she attends his games, not on her reception at the games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said during an interview with Time magazine. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

But she knows some football fans would prefer if the NFL would focus more on the game than Swift's presence when she is in attendance.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

In December, the star attended a match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots and was booed during the game when she appeared on the Jumbotron. Swift seemed to shake it off and blew a kiss to the crowd.

Her beau later addressed fans' positive, and negative, reaction to her during the game on an episode of the podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” he said. “It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed her on the screen.”

“There might’ve been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part everybody was screaming their f----- tail off for her,” he said.