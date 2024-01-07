Justin Hartley shares steamy moment with wife at Golden Globes

Justin Hartley and his wife, fellow actor Sophia Pernas, shared a steamy moment on the red carpet of the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony.

The two walked the red carpet in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 7, 2024 and stopped to kiss for the photographers lined up outside the venue.

Hartley and Pernas tied the knot in May 2021, almost two years after his split from ex-wife and "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause. Stause, Pernas and Hartley were all part of the cast of the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” in 2016.

Sofia Pernas, left, and Justin Hartley arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss / AP

Neither Hartley nor Pernas are nominated for any Golden Globes. The two co-starred on the NBC reboot of "Quantum Leap."

In an interview with Haute Living from 2021, Hartley said Pernas showed him marriage doesn't have to be "that hard."

“It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things. It doesn’t have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much," he said.

Stause shared her reaction to Hartley's marriage on a season of "Selling Sunset," saying, “My ex-husband, Justin, is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out."

Stause has since married Australian musician G Flip.

The Golden Globes are underway this year for the first time without the influence of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which shuttered in 2023 following several controversies over the voting body.

The HFPA came under scrutiny in 2021 after an exposé in the Los Angeles Times that there were no Black members in the voting body. Amid the fallout, NBC decided not to carry the 2022 telecast and then in June 2023, the HFPA shuttered and sold the awards show to Dick Clark Productions and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge. (TODAY and NBC are both owned by the same parent company, NBC Universal.)

The Golden Globes have been handed out since 1944 and rose to prominence with the NBC telecast in the 1990s.

It is a unique awards show in that it features both television and film nominations.

This year, “Succession” is the most nominated show, with nine nominations, while “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” each earned five.

On the film side, “Barbie” leads with nine nominations in a range of categories, followed by “Oppenheimer,” with eight. “Poor Things” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” each earned seven nominations.

The awards ceremony will air live on CBS at at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday evening. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch the Golden Globes live and on demand in the U.S, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but can watch on demand later.