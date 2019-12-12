Here are 2019's most heartbreaking celebrity splits

Happily ever after doesn't happen for every couple — no matter how long they've been together.

So while we have some very happy stories from 2019 about celebrity weddings and babies, here's the downside to love: Sometimes, even in Hollywood, the fairytale ends.

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley in July. Rich Fury / Getty Images

The "This Is Us" and "Selling Sunset" actors married in 2017, and in 2019 Hartley, 42, filed for divorce, saying they had "irreconcilable differences." People magazine reported that Hartley listed the actual date of separation as July 8. Stause, 38, filed for dissolution of the marriage in December, and posted a quote on Instagram that read, in part, "It's hard to watch people change right in front of you."

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan in 2017. James Devaney / Getty Images

After a near-10-year on-and-off relationship, the "When Harry Met Sally" actress and musician called it quits. They had gotten engaged last November, but split almost exactly a year later. On Nov. 8, 2018, Ryan, 58, posted a cute drawing of herself with Mellencamp, 68, with the caption, "ENGAGED!" In 2014, when they had another split, a source told People magazine that the distance kept them apart: She lived in New York, and he in Indiana.

Ian Ziering and Erin Kristine Ludwig

Ian and Erin Ziering in 2017. Joshua Blanchard

"BH90210" star Ziering, 55, and Ludwig, 34 married in 2010, but this Oct. 31 he announced they'd separated. In an Instagram post (since deleted) he wrote that their "hectic schedules" had led to their growing apart. They have two daughters together, Mia Loren, 8 and Penna Mae, 6.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes in May. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

They're on! They're off! They're not talking about it! Holmes, now 40, reportedly began dating Foxx (now 51) in 2013, about a year after her split from Tom Cruise. They went so far as to be seen in public wearing rings, but Foxx's reps denied an engagement or wedding had happened. In 2019 we finally started to see them together, including as each other's Met Gala dates in May, but by August E! reported they'd split. No surprise, there was no comment, but Marie Claire has an exhaustive timeline of the whole relationship-we-never-got-to-hear-about.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in August. Kyle Grillot / Getty Images

Another on-again, off-again couple, actor Hemsworth, 29, and musician/actor Cyrus, 27, called the whole thing off in August after a year of marriage. The pair first started dating while filming "The Last Song" in 2009, had two different engagements and splits, and wed in Nashville, Tennessee, in a private ceremony in late 2018. Both have stayed fairly quiet about the split, but in August Hemsworth posted an Instagram that read in part, "I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk (dating 4 years)

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk in February. Mark Ralston / Getty Images

The "A Star Is Born" actor and the Russian model began dating in 2015, and have one child together, Lea de Seine, 2. Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, sparked engagement rumors in 2016 when she was seen wearing a large emerald ring on the correct finger, but they never tied the knot. The pair split in June. She told Harper's Bazaar in July, "Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it." Just not, it appears, with Cooper.

Adele and Simon Konecki

Simon Konecki and Adele in 2013. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Together for more than seven years, Adele, 30, and Konecki, 45, went their separate ways in April. The Grammy-winning singer's rep told the Associated Press that the pair are no longer together in a statement: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." They have a son together, Angelo, 6. The singer has always kept her private life quiet, and fans didn't even know she and Konecki had wed until she thanked her husband at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum. Getty Images

The "Dawson's Creek" alum and musician Elverum separated after less than a year of marriage, People magazine reported in April. Williams, 38, and Elverum, 40, wed in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks in summer 2018. She first mentioned their romance in Vanity Fair in July 2018, confirming the marriage for the first time. Williams is mom to Matilda, 12; Matilda's dad is the late actor Heath Ledger. Elverum has a daughter, 3, from his first marriage.

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin in 2018. Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

They seemed like a perfect couple, but the "Pitch Perfect" actors finalized their divorce in late August. Camp, 37, and Austin, 32, began dating in 2013 and wed in September, 2016, with several of their "Perfect" co-stars in attendance. Being divorced has "been really scary and liberating at the same time," she told People magazine in early August. "I've learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and remain kind and friendly."

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams in 2010. Johnny Nunez / WireImage

Talk show host Williams, 55, and her second husband, Kevin Hunter, filed for divorce in April after 22 years of marriage. She reportedly discovered he had fathered a child with another woman, and lived for a short time in a sober house to get away from the stress. (Williams has been addicted to cocaine in the past, and currently suffers from Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism.) Hunter, 46, started off as Williams' manager. "I still love him, just not in that way. You either in or you are out with me," Williams told People magazine about her ex in August. The pair share a son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 19.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike in September. Joe Scarnici / FilmMagic

"Leaving Las Vegas" actor Cage, 55, filed for an annulment from makeup artist Koike, 36, just four days after they wed in — where else? — Las Vegas in March. The couple had dated for over a year. Koike was his fourth marriage; he's also been married to actress Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley and Alice Kim. He has two children from those previous relationships: Weston, 28, and Kal-El, 14. According to court documents obtained by the Blast, Cage said they were both intoxicated at the time of the elopement. The divorce was granted in May.

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor

Shayna Taylor and Ryan Seacrest in September. Jared Siskin / Getty Image

"American Idol" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host Seacrest, 44, and chef Taylor, 26, ended their relationship after in February, according to People Magazine. The pair met through friends in 2013, began dating and split the following year — but then picked things up again. In 2017 she moved to New York City from Los Angeles with him as he began hosting "Live."

Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan

Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto in June. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

After six years together, "Star Trek" actor Quinto, 41, and model/painter McMillan, 29, beamed out of their relationship early in 2019, according to People magazine. The duo were first seen together in 2013 and moved to New York City in 2015, buying an apartment together. In 2017 engagement rumors flew, but the two did not marry. In June 2018, Quinto wished McMillan a happy birthday on Twitter, calling him "the most beautiful person I know."

Sarah and Todd Palin

Todd and Sarah Palin in 2008. Robyn Beck / Getty Images

After over 30 years of marriage to former vice-presidential candidate Sarah, Todd filed for divorce in August, citing "incompatibility of temperament." The couple, both 55, have five children together: Track, 30, Bristol, 29, Willow, 25, Piper, 18 and Trig, 11. Palin said in an interview she'd learned of her husband's plans in an email from his attorney. "I thought I got shot," she said at the time. By November the divorce had not been finalized, and noted they were in counseling. "It's not over yet," she said.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino

Christian Carino and Lady Gaga in January. John Sciulli / Getty Images

Fans got a clue that Gaga and her fiancé Carino were on the outs when she opted not to wear her engagement ring during February's 2019 Grammy Awards. Since then, People magazine has confirmed their split. Gaga, 32, and talent agent Carino began seeing each other in early 2017, not long after she ended her engagement and five-year relationship with actor Taylor Kinney. During a concert in June, Gaga seemed to refer to the relationship ending by prefacing a performance of "Someone to Watch Over Me" by saying, "Last time I sang this song I had a ring on my finger. So it will be different this time."

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik in 2015. Andrew Toth / Getty Images

Film producer Pechenik, 47, filed for divorce from "New Girl" star Deschanel, 39, in October after four years of marriage. They began dating in 2014 and announced their engagement early in 2015, one week after confirming they were expecting their first child. They wed secretly that year and have two children together: Elsie Otter, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 2. Us Weekly reported that Pechenik's paperwork indicated they had separated in January.