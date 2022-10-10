Justin Hartley is gushing over how wonderful it was to work with wife Sofia Pernas on the NBC reboot of "Quantum Leap."

The former "This Is Us" star, 45, makes a guest appearance on the Oct. 10 episode of the time-traveling show to play a bounty hunter named Jake. "Blood & Treasure" star Pernas also appears in the episode as a character named Tammy Jean.

"It was the absolute best," Hartley told E! News. "I don’t know if I’ve ever laughed as much on a set. We had such a good time."

Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas both appear as guest stars in the Oct. 10th episode of "Quantum Leap." Ron Batzdorff/Chris Haston / NBC

The action-packed episode follows as quantum physicist Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) and his faithful sidekick Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett) travel back in time to the 1980s, where Ben takes over the body of Jake’s bounty hunter girlfriend, Eva, to target Tammy Jean.

Pernas' character "might be presenting as someone that she’s not," said Hartley, teasing that the episode features a "big twist."

Hartley and Pernas tied the knot in May 2021, nearly two years after his split from ex-wife Chrishell Stause.

Acting with Pernas, said Hartley, was both fun and creatively fulfilling.

"Sofia’s got a really great sense of humor," Hartley told E! News. "There were a couple of moments where she took some liberties, she did a little adlibbing, which allowed me to do a little adlibbing. And the characters became more and more annoyed with each other, specifically Jake becoming annoyed with her, not really the other way around, and we had a lot of fun with that."

The former "Young and the Restless" star has previously raved about married life with Pernas.

"It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things. It doesn’t have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much," Hartley said in a December 2021 interview with Haute Living.

He added, “Even though we’ve only been married a few months, it’s hard to remember what it was like without her ... It’s so interesting about the human heart and human mind. It’s not a codependency; I’m just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It’s healthy and it’s wonderful.”

"Quantum Leap" airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.