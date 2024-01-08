Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillippe shares his mom’s red carpet advice

Reese Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillippe, attended the Golden Globes for the first time as the date of his famous mom on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Phillippe revealed during the Variety/Entertainment Tonight red carpet pre-show that not only was it his first Golden Globes, but it was also his first awards show.

He said his mom's advice for attending was the following list: “Gum, hand sanitizer and be nice to everyone.”

When asked if he had a curfew for the evening, Phillippe was ready with a joke.

“I’m following her tonight," he says, gesturing at his famous mom. "She’s the party animal. I’m just gonna try to keep up."

Who is Deacon Phillippe?

Reese Witherspoon and her son Deacon Reese Phillippe arrive for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Phillippe turned 20 in October of last year. He made his acting debut as a guest-star character named Parker on Season Three of "Never Have I Ever" in August.

Witherspoon shares both Deacon Phillippe and her eldest child, 24-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, with her first ex husband, Ryan Phillippe.

Deacon graduated from high school in June 2022 and is currently attending New York University and studying music, according to his famous father.

He is also a musician, having released his first single called “Long Run” in 2020. At the time, his mom labeled the “song of the summer” on her Instagram.

Witherspoon shares an 11-year-old son, Tennessee, with her second ex husband, Jim Toth. Toth and Witherspoon called it quits after more than a decade of marriage in March 2023.