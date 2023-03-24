Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are going their separate ways.

After more than a decade together, the couple announced in a joint statement that they are divorcing.

“We have some personal news to share,” the statement posted on Witherspoon’s Instagram stated. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything that we have created together,” the statement added.

The “Your Place or Mine” star and the producer got married in 2011 at her ranch in Ojai. They share 10-year-old son Tennessee.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” the joint statement continued. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The note is signed, “Reese and Jim.”

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur/VF20 / WireImage

This was Toth's first marriage. Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008. The former couple share 23-year-old daughter Eva and 19-year-old son Deacon.

The news comes just days after the actor celebrated her 47th birthday. Her eldest kids wished shared sweet happy birthday on Instagram on March 22.

Calling her a "legendary lady," Ava wrote, "I’m lucky enough to call my mama! She is truly a force of nature. While I am endlessly inspired by her and so proud of all she’s accomplished, what I admire most is the way she moves through the world as a curious, considerate, gracious, and loving person. With each year, I find even more reasons to love her, and I am thrilled to celebrate another year of her bright light in my life! 💖 Love you always."

Deacon, on his end, shared a throwback photo of the two on his Instagram story, writing, “Happy birthday to the most amazing mom. Beyond grateful for u❤️.”