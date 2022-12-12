Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava, shows off fiery orange hair at fashion event

Ava Phillippe has taken a break from twinning with Reese Witherspoon to show off a fiery new look.

The daughter of the "Big Little Lies" star and actor Ryan Phillippe showed off her new orange hair at a fashion event last week after giving a glimpse of it on Instagram at the end of November.

Phillippe, 23, sported her orange locks at Celine at the Wiltern, a runway event in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 for the French fashion house.

Ava Phillippe showed off a fiery new look at Celine at the Wiltern on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The new look is a departure from the blond hair that has often made her a look-alike with her entertainment mogul mother. Other fans have seen her as more of a blend of her mother and father from their younger days as breakout Hollywood stars.

Phillippe first showed off her new style on Instagram on Nov. 25 in a photo with her grandmother, Betty, in celebration of Thanksgiving.

She also showed her long orange tresses on Nov. 28 in an Instagram photo in front of a mirror that she captioned, "feels like… ✨a renaissance✨."

Her style change drew a host of supportive comments.

"Dying over the hair," makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher wrote.

"Love all the colors. Beauty," makeup artist Molly Stern commented.

"Love the hair!!! You can see your Dad’s face on you in this picture. Beautiful," another person commented.