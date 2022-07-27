Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on 'Never Have I Ever'

Deacon Phillippe is ready to see his own name in lights.

The 18-year-old musician, who is the son of Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, will make his acting debut in Season Three of the Netflix comedy "Never Have I Ever."

Phillippe will guest-star as a character named Parker on the series, which was co-created by "The Office" alum Mindy Kaling and follows the topsy-turvy life of Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

On Wednesday, Netflix released a full-length trailer for the show's third season, which premieres Aug. 12. The clip captures the surprise among students — and teachers — at Sherman Oaks High when Devi makes her romance with school jock Paxton (Darren Barnet) known to the public (or, at least, the high school hallways).

When the couple walks into the school holding hands, one shocked teacher actually spits out his drink while other students wonder aloud how Devi snagged Paxton for her own.

But is there trouble in paradise for "Daxton," as the couple is called? Later in the trailer, Devi is seen bickering with Paxton after he accuses her of being insecure about their romance.

She also definitely takes note when new student Des (Anirudh Pisharody) arrives at school.

Later on, Devi's psychologist, Dr. Jamie Ryan (Niecy Nash), tells her, “We discover that being in a relationship doesn’t solve all of our problems.”

“The entire Olivia Rodrigo album would disagree with you," Devi responds.

In real life, Deacon Phillippe isn't far off from the high school years himself: He graduated in June, and turned 18 last October.

For the occasion, Phillippe's proud dad posted several pics on Instagram to celebrate his son's "homeschool graduation."

One image showed Phillippe and Witherspoon smiling as they stood alongside their son, who wore a bright orange cap and gown and held up his diploma.

Phillippe also included a video of his son walking around a backyard pool to accept his diploma from his “principal” father. Afterward, he's seen flinging his graduation cap in the air.

And when the cap lands smack in the pool, quick-thinking Witherspoon grabs the souvenir to save it.

Deacon Phillippe commented on the post to thank his father for his love and support.

“Best dad ever," wrote the teen.