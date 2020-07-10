Reese Witherspoon's son released a song that she says is the 'perfect summer bop'

Sign up for our newsletter

Reese Witherspoon has a musician in the family!

The Oscar winner's son Deacon Phillippe, 16, dropped his first single, "Long Run," on Friday. The highly produced danceable tune features Nina Nesbitt on vocals ... and guess who's already signed up as his biggest boosters?

Mom and Dad (Ryan Phillippe), of course!

Witherspoon sent out a tweet and Instagram post, calling the tune the "song of the summer."

"So proud of my son @deaconphillippe... his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now!" she wrote. "It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say ?!) check it out!"

Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe at The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment in Hollywood in 2019 Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Witherspoon, 44, also posted a picture from his photo shoot for the song on her Instagram stories, noting that the shoot was done safely and "socially distant" and in their garage!

And of course Dad weighed in on Instagram too.

"#LongRun OUT NOW on all platforms! Stream it nonstop for me. So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt CONGRATS YOU TWO!" he wrote in the caption.

Deacon himself posted a picture of the single and a black-and-white shot from the garage.

"Just the beginning," he wrote.

The Instagram posts only feature a snippet of the song; the whole thing can be found on YouTube.

Deacon is the second of Witherspoon's children; he and Ava, 20, are sister and brother from her relationship with ex-husband Phillippe. She has another son, Tennessee, 7, from her current marriage to Jim Toth.

Nesbitt is a 25-year-old Scottish singer who's toured with Ed Sheeran and has released two albums.

Here's hoping this musical pairing can truly go the distance ... in the "Long Run"!