When Kieran Culkin went to the stage to accept his Golden Globe on Jan. 7 — beating out his two "Succession" co-stars — he started his speech with a single word: "Oh, nightmare."

Seemingly channeling his "Succession" character Roman Roy, Culkin's speech was both charming and haphazard, brimming with unscripted moments. “Sorry, burping. Indigestion. Didn’t mean to say that,” he said, at the start, before saying to his wife, Jazz Charton: "I've blown it already, Jazz. You were right."

While acknowledging his first-ever Golden Globes award, at one point, he made a joke about Pedro Pascal, who was nominated for "The Last of Us," another acclaimed HBO series.

"Thanks to 'Succession,' I've been here a couple times, it's nice. I accepted I wasn't going to be on this stage. So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro," he said. Then, he held his award and said territorially — but jokingly — said: "Sorry. Mine."

The camera then panned to Pascal, who laughed and made an exaggerated frown — instant material for an internet that loves memorializing Pascal's expressions in meme form.

Pascal and Culkin have laughed their way through HBO stardom recently, especially during a 2023 Hollywood Reporter roundtable that also included Jeff Bridges and Evan Peters.

Kieran Culkin accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series Drama for "Succession" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk / Getty Images

When the topic of being a Hollywood "daddy" came up, Culkin said he may be a father, but he's not quite a "daddy" the way the internet has deemed Pascal.

“I’m a daddy. Nobody likes my daddy parts,” the “Succession” star joked.

“What did you just say?” said Pascal, laughing. “‘Nobody likes my daddy parts’?”

“They like your daddy parts,” said Culkin as the table erupted in laughter.

Culkin’s co-star Matthew Macfadyen also won for "Succession."