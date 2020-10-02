Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Rodney Scott gears up for game day with cheesesteak sliders and smoky sausage bites

Legendary pitmaster Rodney Scott knows his meats.
By Rodney Scott

This weekend the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are going head-to-head in the fifth Sunday Night Football game of the season. In honor of this East vs. West matchup, pitmaster Rodney Scott is cooking up game-day snacks for the TODAY Food Loves Football series. He shows us how to make sausage and pimento cheese crackling bites and Philly cheesesteak sliders.

Smoked Sausage and Pimento Cheese Cracklings

Rodney Scott

We always have fried pork skins (cracklings) around for snacking. They make a great vehicle for dipping, crumbling into recipes or just to use in place of a cracker. This is great for folks who are trying to cut down on carbs and who may be on a high-protein diet. Combine those with creamy, sharp pimento cheese and you've got a snack nobody will be able to resist.

Rib-eye Cheesesteak Sliders

Rodney Scott

I love rib-eye steak. We used to throw some on the barbecue pits on Fridays just for us to eat. Later, we realized what an incredible sandwich it make, and today we offer a dressed-up version of the steak sandwich on our menu. This fun slider version of that sandwich is a winner!

Rodney Scott