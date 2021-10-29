IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Baked Sliders with Queso and Cabbage Slaw

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
45 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(12)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Derrell Smith
Ingredients

Queso
  • 8 ounces processed cheese product, cubed, preferably Velveeta brand
  • 2 cups grated pepper jack cheese
  • 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese
  • 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, preferably Rotel brand
  • 1/3 cup chopped white onions
  • 1/3 cup diced jalapeños
    • Red Cabbage Slaw
  • 2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon sour cream or yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1-2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red cabbage
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
    • Sliders
  • 2 pounds lean ground beef
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 12 slider rolls
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 stick butter, melted
  • everything bagel seasoning

    • Chef notes

    These sliders make game day cooking so easy! Baking the burgers in a single layer and cutting them into squares makes assembly a breeze. The flavors of the creamy queso and crunchy slaw bring it all together.

    Technique tip: For more texture, you can do smashed burger sliders cooked on a griddle instead of a baked, large patty.

    Swap option: Swap queso for another cheese.

    Preparation

    For the queso:

    Preheat oven to 400 F.

    Add all ingredients to a baking dish and bake for 10 minutes. Remove and stir and, if necessary, place back in the oven until fully melted.

    For the red cabbage slaw:

    In a bowl, add the mayo, sour cream, Dijon, vinegar, salt and pepper, and stir to combine well.

    Fold red cabbage and onions into the mixture. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

    For the sliders:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 425 F.

    2.

    Combine the beef, salt and pepper in a bowl then press the beef into the bottom of a 9- by 13-inch baking dish until it's a thin, even layer. Lightly dust top with salt and pepper, then bake for 8 to 10 minutes or to medium doneness.

    3.

    Drain the liquid and let rest for 5 minutes then cut into 12 squares.

    4.

    Place the bottom of the rolls on a baking sheet and top with burgers. Make sure they are touching.

    5.

    Pour queso over top of the burgers then cap each with a top bun.

    6.

    Stir parsley into the melted butter and brush the top of the burger buns then sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning.

    7.

    Bake for another 3 to 5 minutes and serve immediately with slaw on the side.

    Comfort FoodEntertainingKid-friendlyPartySuper BowlTailgatingSandwiches

