Technique tip: For more texture, you can do smashed burger sliders cooked on a griddle instead of a baked, large patty.

These sliders make game day cooking so easy! Baking the burgers in a single layer and cutting them into squares makes assembly a breeze. The flavors of the creamy queso and crunchy slaw bring it all together.

Preparation

For the queso:

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Add all ingredients to a baking dish and bake for 10 minutes. Remove and stir and, if necessary, place back in the oven until fully melted.

For the red cabbage slaw:

In a bowl, add the mayo, sour cream, Dijon, vinegar, salt and pepper, and stir to combine well.

Fold red cabbage and onions into the mixture. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

For the sliders:

1.

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

2.

Combine the beef, salt and pepper in a bowl then press the beef into the bottom of a 9- by 13-inch baking dish until it's a thin, even layer. Lightly dust top with salt and pepper, then bake for 8 to 10 minutes or to medium doneness.

3.

Drain the liquid and let rest for 5 minutes then cut into 12 squares.

4.

Place the bottom of the rolls on a baking sheet and top with burgers. Make sure they are touching.

5.

Pour queso over top of the burgers then cap each with a top bun.

6.

Stir parsley into the melted butter and brush the top of the burger buns then sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning.

7.

Bake for another 3 to 5 minutes and serve immediately with slaw on the side.