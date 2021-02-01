Burnt ends to baked beans: Kansas City barbecue recipes to try for Super Bowl

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kansas City-style barbecue involves slowly smoking meat over a variety of different woods to give it its signature flavor.
Burnt ends are truly the stuff that sandwich dreams are made of.
Burnt ends are truly the stuff that sandwich dreams are made of.
By Ronnie Koenig

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to go up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, but you don't have to be a KC fan to make some of their delectable barbecue recipes for game day! Kansas City is known for having arguably the best barbecue in the country including great brisket and pulled pork, but what they're really known for is their burnt ends — those yummy trimmings off the brisket that were once discarded but are truly the stuff that sandwich dreams are made of.

In addition to their slowly smoked meats, KC is known for its signature barbecue sauce — it's a thick, sweet sauce with a hit of spice that's slathered on meats at over 100 KC restaurants that each serve up their special brand of meaty goodness. Read on for the recipes that will take your Super Bowl supper to the next level, no matter which team you're rooting for!

Kansas City Burnt Ends

Pitmaster Megan Day of Burnt Finger BBQ says that a slow smoke is what infuses the flavor deep into the meat. Don't forget that tangy, Kansas City-style sauce and return the meat to the smoker once you've slathered it on to create some caramelized, finger-licking goodness.

Kansas City Beer Brats

Braising your brats and then putting them on the grill gives you the best of both cooking techniques, says Day. Don't forget to give your brats a nice beer bath to ensure they are nice and juicy.

Kansas City Burnt-End Sliders

Potato rolls piled high with meat and pickle slices make the perfect party snack. These sliders take a little time to make but they are so worth it!

Kansas City-Style Barbecue Pulled Pork Sliders

Cooking the pork low and slow is the secret to these sliders. Make some of the steps ahead of time so you can kick back, relax and eat come game day.

Kansas City Baked Beans

What would a barbecue meal be without a few great sides? The secret ingredient in these beans is some spicy pork sausage. Simmer down now!

Kansas City "Ice Water" Cocktail

This refreshing "ice water" is actually a combination of vodka, gin, lime juice and lemon-lime soda. It's the perfect drink to pair with all that barbecue, but make sure to drink some actual water at half time to stay hydrated.

Ronnie Koenig