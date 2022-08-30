IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with

It's time for roasted squash, creamy soups, comforting casseroles and hearty salads.

This shepherd's pie recipe is perfect for fall

By Erica Chayes Wida

Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.

Wondering what to cook in the autumn months? As the leaves deepen with golden hues, seasonal produce becomes sweet and hearty. Richly flavored kale, Brussels sprouts, leeks and broccoli rabe are aplenty. Naturally maple-tasting butternut squashes, tart cranberries and pomegranate bring bright pops of color and delicate flavor to a myriad of mains, sides and salads.

Chilly days mean soup season, and there's nothing like enjoying time outside in a sweater, and then coming inside for a steaming bowl of all your favorite ingredients cooked together in one pot. All that's left to do is open a bottle of red wine or boil a pot of warm-spiced tea, pick out a fall dessert (perhaps a pumpkin-flavored one?) and settle in for a night of food and sensational fall feelings.

Bon appétit!

Sides and starters

Siri's Butternut Squash, Leek and Ricotta Toast
Siri Daly

Give your favorite tomato bruschetta a fall makeover with creamy roasted butternut squash, ricotta and caramelized leeks. Hit it with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and you've got a perfect sweet and salty app for autumn.

Daphne Oz's Roasted Butternut Squash Parmesan with Pecans
Daphne Oz

The combo of pecans and Parmesan provides a wonderfully rich, textured crispness to the tender roasted squash without using breading. This recipe works equally well for a casual family dinner or as part of a fancier spread when entertaining guests.

Dylan Dreyer's Crispy Bacon Brussels with Walnut-Parm Crunch
Dylan Dreyer

These aren't your mama's Brussel sprouts. Dylan Dreyer has elevated the classic combination of bacon and Brussels by adding a satisfying, umami-rich walnut-Parmesan crunch. The best part? They look fancy but only require one mixing bowl to prep them.

Cumin-Roasted Cauliflower with Lemon, Pomegranate and Parsley
Lauren Salkeld

This may look like a side dish, and it can be, but the mighty cauliflower is hearty enough to be a main dish, too. And combined with a variety of flavors and textures, including cumin, lemon and pomegranate, it'll be anything but bland.

Grilled Broccoli Caesar Salad
Karen Akunowicz

This non-traditional dish from Karen Akunowicz borrows ideas from three different countries: The Caesar salad was invented in Mexico, the migas (toasted seasoned bread) hails from Spain and the dressing has a dollop of Japanese miso in it. She elevated a humble vegetable with a symphony of textures and umami flavor.

Fried Squash Rings with Pear, Dried Cherries and Feta
Erin French

Delicata squash rings get battered in tempura and fried, then stuffed with a simple salad of raw pear, dried cherries, feta cheese and a few sprigs of arugula in this incredible fall starter. The result is a sweet yet savory wonder, perfect for autumn entertaining.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Marcona Almonds and Pecorino
Michael Chiarello

Kale isn't the only cruciferous vegetable that tastes great raw. Marcona almonds, cheese and hard-boiled eggs make this salad hearty enough for dinner, but you could toss in some additional nuts or some chickpeas or white beans to pump it up even more.

Cozy, colorful soups

Easy Butternut Squash Soup With Crispy Sage Leaves
Laura Vitale

YouTube star and cookbook author Laura Vitale gives the classic, creamy butternut squash soup a fragrant, textural twist with crispy sage leaves.

Ree Drummond's Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond's creamy soup tastes like Thanksgiving in a bowl. Herbaceous cranberry sauce, creamy broth with white wine, chicken and hearty kale all come together to make a nourishing soup that feels like two courses in one.

Carrot and Ginger Soup with Carrot-Top Pesto
Matt Abdoo

Don't toss your carrot tops! Use them to make pesto that'll brighten up dishes like this one. The fresh ginger adds a touch of heat while the coconut cream keeps the dish cool and velvety.

One-Pot Italian Wedding Soup
Anthony Contrino

Some people might think Italian wedding soup is complicated because there are a lot of ingredients, but this recipe all comes together in one pot and has everything you'd want in a hearty meal. Tender meatballs, perfectly cooked pasta and wilted kale make this a perfect supper or lunch.

White Bean and Kale Soup with Smoky Kielbasa
Gail Simmons

Gail Simmons and her family love this soup for its smoky flavor and how it's packed with protein from chicken stock and hearty beans. Serve it in a piping hot bowl with some crusty bread and a bright side salad for the ultimate cozy, comforting meal at lunch or dinner. Like all soups, the flavors come together even more the longer it sits, so make it in big batches to eat through the week or freeze. It tastes even better the next day.

Spicy Chipotle-Maple Butternut Squash Soup
Alejandra Ramos

Make something that's hot and sweet this season: butternut squash soup with fiery, smoky chipotles and sweet maple syrup to tame the flame.

Charred Cauliflower Soup
Ed Harris

This vegan and gluten-free soup gets its creaminess from the magical combination of cauliflower and coconut milk. Not only is it super easy to make, it's also a great soup to freeze for a later date.

Padma Lakshmi's Ribollita (Italian Vegetable Soup)
Padma Lakshmi

This hearty, veggie-packed soup from Padma Lakshmi is perfect for prepping ahead, freezing and enjoying another day.

Pumpkin and Sausage Soup
Shay Shull

The naturally sweet flavor of the pumpkin pairs wonderfully with savory sausage in this piquant soup. When seasoned with some cracked pepper, garlic and garnished with Parmesan cheese, it's irresistible.

Ina Garten's Creamy Tomato Bisque
Ina Garten

Isn't a steaming bowl of tomato soup the ultimate comfort food? While heating up a can of tomato soup may do in a pinch, the real thing is so much better — with slowly sautéed onions and leeks plus good Italian tomatoes and a hint of saffron. You'll never go back to that can again!

Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup with Labneh
Elena Besser

People always think of butternut squash soup, but what about our good friend the sweet potato? This recipe is so full of flavor, it will be your go-to. Fresh garlic, onions and ginger build the foundation of this soup, the coconut milk brings richness and the miso paste provides a well-rounded depth of flavor that can't be beat. Top this soup with toasted coconut flakes, creamy labneh, toasted sesame seeds and tangy sumac, and you're in for a seriously delicious, healthy dinner.

Old-Fashioned Chicken Noodle Soup
America's Test Kitchen

A lot of chicken soups have to simmer for hours before they get that rich chicken flavor. This easy recipe doesn't take long to prepare at all! You'll have the whole family warmed up and eating well in under an hour.

Carrot-Ginger Soup
Ed Harris

This vegan and gluten-free carrot soup recipe is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Serve with buttered toast or salad and you've got yourself the perfect fall lunch.

Nkrakra (Light Chicken Soup)
Zoe Adjonyoh

This light and spicy broth is so wholesome and warming. It's Zoe Adjonyoh's go-to dish on chilly days to stave off cold symptoms … and it works every time!

Spicy Miso Ramen
Candice Kumai

This super oishii spicy ramen is made with basic pantry staples, such as miso paste and tahini. Candice Kumai loves adding extra Sriracha for heat and topping it all off with a slightly runny, soft-boiled egg.

Autumn Squash Soup with Pumpkin Seeds and Anise
Donatella Arpaia

For another spin on butternut squash soup, this recipe infuses warm, autumnal spices like clove and anise to create a smooth and comforting soup.

Candied Butternut Squash Soup Recipe
Daphne Oz

Compared to summer and spring, fall gets a pretty bad rap for not having colorful food. But are you seeing this beautiful bright yellow color (achieved with some butternut squash, onions, cumin and turmeric)? Looks pretty colorful to us.

Comforting entrées

Pumpkin and Sausage Lasagna
Katie Lee

This is a hearty dish with all the flavors of fall. Earthy sausage takes the place of classic ground beef or bolognese and a pumpkin-cream puree brings sweet flavors to the mix. It's great the first night and leftovers are even better!

Roast Pumpkin and Fresh Mozzarella Salad
Daphne Oz

This veggie-centric salad is so good for you but the bit of fresh mozzarella and the hint of sweetness in the vinaigrette make it feel decadent. Or you could remove the maple syrup entirely and the roasting of the squash still brings a wonderful caramel flavor to this dish. It's the perfect sweet and savory way to welcome pumpkin season!

Classic Shepherd's Pie
Alex Guarnaschelli

This recipe is so comforting, especially with the cold weather. It's traditionally made with ground lamb, but this recipe incorporates somewhat lean beef and creamy, cheesy mashed potatoes instead. You can actually make this entirely in advance and bake when ready to serve.

One-Pot Beef Stew with Ketchup
Casey Barber

Ready to try the best beef stew of your life? Our flavor-packed version (thanks to ketchup — yes, ketchup!) is incredibly easy to make because it all comes together in one pot.

Spicy Sheet-Pan Pork Chops and Broccoli
Lidia Bastianich

Pickled pepperoncini are the secret ingredient here, adding spice and tanginess. They also serve to brighten up the meaty pork chops, nutty chickpeas and earthy broccoli.

Chicken Potpie with Roasted Butternut Squash
Ryan Scott

On a chilly fall night, there's nothing better than tucking into a hot, hearty potpie with buttery homemade pie crust. The fact that you can throw it together in less than an hour is also a wonderful respite from the more labor-intensive potpie recipes.

Sausage, Spinach, and Apple Strata
Giada De Laurentiis

Strata is the ultimate breakfast-for-dinner dish. In Giada's version, an unconventional strata ingredient — apple — brings a welcome acidity and sweetness to an otherwise heavy and cheesy dish.

Braised Short Ribs with Vegetables and Golden Raisins
Alon Shaya

New Orleans chef Alon Shaya braises tender short ribs with fall vegetables and juicy golden raisins to add a lovely sweetness.

Spicy Meaty Chili
Ben Ford

When it comes to chili, it's hard to go wrong with the classic. This versatile recipe uses either ground turkey or beef and packs an extra spicy kick that gets smoothed out with avocado or a dollop of sour cream.

Herbed Pork Tenderloins with Apple Chutney
Ina Garten

Ina Garten preps her pork tenderloins by seasoning them with rosemary and thyme and wrapping them with prosciutto. She then roasts them just before dinner. You could go for the traditional apple sauce pairing, but if you want to pack in a little more spice, go for Ina's apple chutney.

Short Rib Meatloaf
Jeff IcInnis and Janine Booth

A melt-in-your-mouth meatloaf, silky potatoes, and caramelized onions make for a cozy — dare we say romantic? — night in.

Center-Cut Pork Chops with Beet, Carrot & Hazelnut Salad
Blue Apron

This dish uses some of your favorite root vegetables infused with vinegar to accent the richness of center-cut pork chops. The result is a wholesome way to warm up.

Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey and Potlikker
Kevin Sbraga

Fall-off-the-bone tender smoked turkey gives collard greens an unbelievable flavor. But just a warning: This isn't a quick weeknight meal; this is a soul-satisfying side worthy of a special event.

Four Cheese Wild Mushroom Lasagna
Grace Parisi

With four — count 'em, four — cheeses, a creamy white sauce, and a mix of roasted wild mushrooms, this vegetarian lasagna is the definition of decadence.

Sheet-Pan Roast Chicken with Brussels Sprouts
Seamus Mullen

This chicken recipe takes a basic comfort food and turns it into something really special. The spicy harissa, sweet pomegranate, crunchy walnuts and fresh mint hit all the flavor notes. Also, the whole thing only takes about 30 minutes to make, so you've got a full dinner on the table fast.

Beet Fettuccine Alfredo
Chloe Coscarelli

Think you need cream to make creamy pasta? Think again. Chloe Coscarelli's vegan beet fettuccine alfredo uses beets, caramelized onion, olive oil, cashews, water, and lemon juice to accomplish that silkiness.

Sweet Potato Macaroni and Cheese
Nigella Lawson

Somehow, the creamy sweet potato in this mac and cheese makes it better than better than any other mac and cheese — even fancy restaurant macaroni and cheese with white truffle or lobster.

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili
Gaby Dalkin

This is Gaby Dalkin's go-to vegetarian dinner. It's so easy, everyone loves it (including meat eaters), and it makes for excellent leftovers.

Giada's Slow-Cooker Cioppino
Giada De Laurentiis

Cioppino is a seafood stew that is pretty complicated to make on the stovetop, but Giada’s version with salmon makes it simple to-do. It’s savory, satisfying and all you need to add is some crusty bread to soak up the rich broth.

Chicken with Potatoes, Arugula and Garlic Yogurt
Melissa Clark

This recipe is just so cozy! Chicken and potatoes are a classic and jazzing it up with harissa and yogurt adds spice, tang and richness.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.