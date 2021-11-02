IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Coffee Cake with Pumpkin-White Chocolate Glaze

COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
12
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)
Moriah Brooke
Will Coleman
Ingredients

Cake
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 2-4 tablespoons instant coffee
  • cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 (15-ounce) can pureed pumpkin
    • Pumpkin-White Chocolate Glaze
  • 12 ounces (about 2 cups) white chocolate chips
  • 1/2 (15-ounce) can pureed pumpkin
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream

    • Chef notes

    Once fall rolls around, there are pumpkin-flavored sweets coming out of my oven non-stop. My take on coffee cake is packed with pumpkin, white chocolate and a healthy dose of espresso. I love baking with pumpkin — not only does it provide that signature seasonal color, it makes for an especially moist cake. This cake feels like a warm hug with every bite — which is the perfect way to start your day.

    Preparation

    For the cake:

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Place a small saucepan over low heat and add in the milk and instant coffee. Once the milk warms and begins to release steam, remove from heat and set aside.

    3.

    In a large mixing bowl, mix together flour, ground cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

    4.

    Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment or a large bowl and spoon, cream together the butter and cream cheese for 3 to 5 minutes, until soft peaks form. Add the vanilla, eggs and pureed pumpkin, and continue to mix. While mixing, slowly pour in the warm milk and coffee.

    5.

    Pour the batter into a parchment-lined 9-inch baking dish and bake for 50 to 55 minutes, until golden-brown and the center is set.

    For the pumpkin and white chocolate glaze:

    In a large heat-proof bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Using a microwave or the double-boiler method (placing your bowl above simmering water, allowing the steam to melt the ingredients gradually), melt together the ingredients, stirring every few seconds.

    To assemble:

    Immediately after the cake has finished baking, pour on the icing and allow to cool for at least an hour.

    Coffee Cake with Pumpkin-White Chocolate Glaze

