Once fall rolls around, there are pumpkin-flavored sweets coming out of my oven non-stop. My take on coffee cake is packed with pumpkin, white chocolate and a healthy dose of espresso. I love baking with pumpkin — not only does it provide that signature seasonal color, it makes for an especially moist cake. This cake feels like a warm hug with every bite — which is the perfect way to start your day.

Preparation

For the cake:

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Place a small saucepan over low heat and add in the milk and instant coffee. Once the milk warms and begins to release steam, remove from heat and set aside.

3.

In a large mixing bowl, mix together flour, ground cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

4.

Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment or a large bowl and spoon, cream together the butter and cream cheese for 3 to 5 minutes, until soft peaks form. Add the vanilla, eggs and pureed pumpkin, and continue to mix. While mixing, slowly pour in the warm milk and coffee.

5.

Pour the batter into a parchment-lined 9-inch baking dish and bake for 50 to 55 minutes, until golden-brown and the center is set.

For the pumpkin and white chocolate glaze:

In a large heat-proof bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Using a microwave or the double-boiler method (placing your bowl above simmering water, allowing the steam to melt the ingredients gradually), melt together the ingredients, stirring every few seconds.

To assemble:

Immediately after the cake has finished baking, pour on the icing and allow to cool for at least an hour.