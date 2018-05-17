share tweet pin email

There's nothing quite as annoying for home cooks as having a specific recipe in mind, getting it almost ready to go into the oven and then realizing you're missing one key ingredient. Or, standing in front of your refrigerator, which is somehow both full of stuff and yet mysteriously missing key foods that would quickly morph into a stew or a soup.

We enlisted restaurateur Billy Dec to help cook up the mother of all pantry lists. He himself loves to create meals that are healthy and can be easily stored and reheated to eat throughout the week. That means instead of hours spent scouring your shelves, you could be reading a good book, or hanging with your kids.

1. Sugar

2. Quinoa, which is a great addition to any soups and stews (prices may vary)

3. Brown rice, a great addition to any soups or stews.

4. Garlic

5. Eggs

6. Hot sauce, a great addition to give any dish flavor and heat (prices may vary)

7. Dry beans, which are a great addition to any soups and stews (prices may vary)

8. Whole wheat pasta, which is a great addition to any soups or stews or to use for a quick pasta dish made with veggies, protein and a simple sauce (prices may vary)

9. Soy sauce, which is great for marinades and salad dressings

10. Olive oil, which is great for marinades and salad dressings (prices may vary)

11. Vinegar, which is great for marinades and salad dressings

12. Mustard, which is great for quick marinades and salad dressings

13. Bouillon cube, which is perfect to use as a base/starter for soup

14. Almond butter, which is great as a snack

15. Lemon juice, to brighten any dish

