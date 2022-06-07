IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Turkey and Pumpkin Chili

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
JJ Smith
Ingredients

  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 medium yellow or white onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 1 medium green bell pepper, stemmed, cored and chopped (about 1 cup)
  • pounds lean ground turkey
  • 3 tablespoons chile powder, or to taste
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon table salt
  • 1 (14-ounce) can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 cup water

Chef notes

This one-pot chili is hearty and filling — without any beans. It's such a unique combination of flavors that simmer to perfection.

Swap option: If you can't find canned pumpkin, you can use canned butternut squash or canned sweet potatoes.

Preparation

1.

Spray the inside of a medium Dutch oven or a large saucepan with nonstick cooking spray and warm over medium heat.

2.

Add the onion and bell pepper; cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the onion softens.

3.

Crumble in the ground turkey. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring often, or until lightly browned.

4.

Stir in the chile powder, cumin, oregano and salt until uniform.

5.

Then stir in the diced tomatoes, pumpkin and water until uniform. Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently.

6.

Cover, reduce the heat to very low and simmer slowly, stirring occasionally until thickened a bit, about 20 minutes. Serve hot.

Recipe Tags

Tex-MexDairy-freeDinnerHealthyOne potEntrées