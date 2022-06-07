Ingredients
- nonstick cooking spray
- 1 medium yellow or white onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 medium green bell pepper, stemmed, cored and chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1¼ pounds lean ground turkey
- 3 tablespoons chile powder, or to taste
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon table salt
- 1 (14-ounce) can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes
- 3/4 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 cup water
Chef notes
This one-pot chili is hearty and filling — without any beans. It's such a unique combination of flavors that simmer to perfection.
Swap option: If you can't find canned pumpkin, you can use canned butternut squash or canned sweet potatoes.
Preparation1.
Spray the inside of a medium Dutch oven or a large saucepan with nonstick cooking spray and warm over medium heat.2.
Add the onion and bell pepper; cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the onion softens.3.
Crumble in the ground turkey. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring often, or until lightly browned.4.
Stir in the chile powder, cumin, oregano and salt until uniform.5.
Then stir in the diced tomatoes, pumpkin and water until uniform. Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently.6.
Cover, reduce the heat to very low and simmer slowly, stirring occasionally until thickened a bit, about 20 minutes. Serve hot.