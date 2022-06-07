Swap option: If you can't find canned pumpkin, you can use canned butternut squash or canned sweet potatoes.

This one-pot chili is hearty and filling — without any beans. It's such a unique combination of flavors that simmer to perfection.

Preparation

1.

Spray the inside of a medium Dutch oven or a large saucepan with nonstick cooking spray and warm over medium heat.

2.

Add the onion and bell pepper; cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the onion softens.

3.

Crumble in the ground turkey. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring often, or until lightly browned.

4.

Stir in the chile powder, cumin, oregano and salt until uniform.

5.

Then stir in the diced tomatoes, pumpkin and water until uniform. Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently.

6.

Cover, reduce the heat to very low and simmer slowly, stirring occasionally until thickened a bit, about 20 minutes. Serve hot.