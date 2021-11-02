Everybody loves vodka sauce, so I figured I'd put a fun fall twist on it — enter, pumpkin. This sauce is creamy and addicting and incredibly easy to make, making it perfect for a last-minute date night or dinner party with friends. With a whole can of pumpkin and tons of herbs and spices, this dish screams cozy. Why make pumpkin pie when you could make pumpkin pasta?

Preparation

1.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to the package instructions. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water for later.

2.

Place a large skillet over medium heat and add in the olive oil. Add in the shallots and cook for 2 to 4 minutes, until they begin to turn golden-brown. Then add in the garlic, thyme, sage and pepper flakes and cook for an additional 2 minutes, or until the garlic becomes fragrant.

3.

Stir in the vodka, pumpkin puree, heavy cream and pasta water. Once thoroughly combined, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. When the sauce has thickened, remove from the heat, add in the parsley, lemon zest and grated Parmesan, and toss in the cooked pasta.

4.

Serve with additional grated Parmesan and red pepper flakes.