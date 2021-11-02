IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

15 oh-so-cozy and comfy things to treat yourself to this fall

Pasta with Pumpkin Vodka Sauce

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)
Ingredients

  • 1 pound pasta of choice (spaghetti, penne and rigatoni all work)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 6 cloves garlic, grated
  • 1 tablespoon thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons chopped sage leaves
  • 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes, plus more serving
  • 4-6 ounces vodka
  • 1 (15-ounce) can pureed pumpkin
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

    • Chef notes

    Everybody loves vodka sauce, so I figured I'd put a fun fall twist on it — enter, pumpkin. This sauce is creamy and addicting and incredibly easy to make, making it perfect for a last-minute date night or dinner party with friends. With a whole can of pumpkin and tons of herbs and spices, this dish screams cozy. Why make pumpkin pie when you could make pumpkin pasta?

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to the package instructions. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water for later.

    2.

    Place a large skillet over medium heat and add in the olive oil. Add in the shallots and cook for 2 to 4 minutes, until they begin to turn golden-brown. Then add in the garlic, thyme, sage and pepper flakes and cook for an additional 2 minutes, or until the garlic becomes fragrant.

    3.

    Stir in the vodka, pumpkin puree, heavy cream and pasta water. Once thoroughly combined, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. When the sauce has thickened, remove from the heat, add in the parsley, lemon zest and grated Parmesan, and toss in the cooked pasta.

    4.

    Serve with additional grated Parmesan and red pepper flakes.

