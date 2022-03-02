Chef notes

This is the sort of dish you can make after a long day at work (it can be made from start to finish in less than 20 minutes!) but is bougie enough to serve at a dinner party. Although there are only four ingredients, each pairs perfectly with the others. Be sure to use European-style butter which has a higher percentage of fat!

Technique tip: Use a light-colored skillet so you can monitor the color of the butter.

Swap option: Garnish with toasted walnuts instead of pine nuts.