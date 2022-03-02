Ingredients
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted European butter
- 1 small handful (about 12) sage leaves
- 1 pound butternut squash ravioli
- toasted pine nuts, for garnish (optional)
Chef notes
This is the sort of dish you can make after a long day at work (it can be made from start to finish in less than 20 minutes!) but is bougie enough to serve at a dinner party. Although there are only four ingredients, each pairs perfectly with the others. Be sure to use European-style butter which has a higher percentage of fat!
Technique tip: Use a light-colored skillet so you can monitor the color of the butter.
Swap option: Garnish with toasted walnuts instead of pine nuts.
Preparation1.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.2.
In a large, stainless-steel skillet, melt the butter, stirring constantly, over medium-high heat.3.
Continue cooking, stirring constantly, until the milk solids of the butter turn amber in color and it has a nutty aroma, 2 to 3 minutes.4.
Cut the heat, add the sage and stir to combine; let steep.5.
Cook the ravioli in the boiling water according to the package directions, until al dente.6.
Using a spider strainer or large slotted spoon, transfer the ravioli to the brown butter sauce (don't worry if some of the pasta water is transferred as well).7.
Place the skillet over medium-high heat and cook, gently stirring, until the ravioli are coated with the sauce.8.
Plate the ravioli, drizzle some of the butter sauce over the pasta and garnish with toasted pine nuts; serve immediately.