Swap option: This is a great recipe to use up leftover turkey and veggies from Thanksgiving! Just sub out the turkey for the chicken and use whatever veg you have on hand. You can also make it vegetarian by using any mixture of sautéed or roasted vegetables instead of chicken, and roasted vegetable stock and bouillon paste in place of chicken broth.

Technique tip: In the fall, I always prep a big container of roasted butternut squash to keep in my fridge and use all week long. It's great to throw some together with sausage and poached eggs in a quick breakfast hash, mix with apples, kale, and apple cider vinaigrette for a deliciously healthy fall salad, or to add into this amazingly fast and delicious pot pie on any weeknight.

On a chilly fall night, there's nothing better than tucking into a hot, hearty potpie with buttery homemade pie crust. The fact that I can throw it together in less than an hour is music to this busy dad's ears.

Preparation

For the filling:

1.

Preheat oven to 440 F.

2.

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the diced onions and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes, until the onions become fragrant and start softening. Add the chicken, frozen vegetables, roasted squash, broth, bouillon, salt, sage, thyme, garlic powder and pepper. Stir until well-combined and bring the mixture to a simmer.

3.

In a small bowl, stir the cornstarch and water together. Pour the slurry into the simmering chicken mixture and stir vigorously. Boil the chicken mixture for 1 minute, stirring constantly, then turn the heat off. Pour the mixture into your casserole dish and use a spoon to smooth it out on top.

For the crust:

1.

In a large bowl, combine the flour and salt for the pie crust. Cut the cold butter into small 1/4-inch pieces and add it to the bowl. Using your hands, work the butter into the flour and salt quickly, pinching the small butter pieces into flat pieces about the size of a flattened pea. Add the cold water and stir with your hand, working the dough together quickly. Once a dough has formed, turn it out onto a piece of wax paper or parchment that has been lightly sprayed with pan spray.

2.

Spray a second piece of wax paper and put it on top of the dough, oiled side down. Roll the dough with a rolling pin until it is roughly the size and shape of your casserole dish. Carefully peel the top paper off of the dough and use the remaining paper to flip the dough over and apply it directly to the filling in your casserole dish. Once the crust is in place, carefully peel the wax paper off of the dough.

3.

Whisk the egg yolk and water in a small bowl. Use a pastry brush to brush the pie crust with egg wash, then sprinkle the top with sea salt and fresh cracked pepper. Use a paring knife to cut slits in the crust and bake in the top third of your oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until the crust is golden-brown. The filling will be bubbly and napalm-hot so try to wait at least 5 minutes before cutting into it and enjoying.