30 haunting Halloween cocktails for a boo-zy night

It's time to toast to spooky season! No Halloween celebration would be complete without a tasty potion — or two — to wash down the spine-chilling snacks, deliciously devilish dinner and tricked-out treats.

Every ghostly host has their own way of entertaining. Some prefer to play the mad scientist mixologist all night while others like to set out a big batch of a bubbling brew and let guests help themselves. A dramatic punch bowl centerpiece is great as it serves a crowd and doubles as festive décor, but a tray of custom cocktails decorated with gruesome garnishes is also a wonderful way to set the Halloween scene. As long as the drinks keep flowing on All Hallows Eve, there's no wrong way to serve. Themed drinks with bloody red colors, decorative rims and festive adornments help set the holiday mood.

Making the most of autumnal ingredients and fall flavors will give the frightening festivities and distinctly seasonal flair. Think apples, cinnamon, pumpkin and more. And if there's a beverage that brings both to the table, even better!

Whether the party is just for grown-up ghouls or includes menacing munchkins, always be sure to provide boozy and alcohol-free options. These creepy cocktails, scary sippers, bewitching brews and monstrous mocktails have something for everyone. Let your guests pick their poison and get the party started!

This is the ultimate spooky sipper. Instead of vodka, use prosecco for a bubblier cocktail. For a nonalcoholic version, leave out the alcohol, add more cranberry juice and enjoy!

This recipe is very versatile since you can use any flavor gelatin you like. This dessert also goes well beyond Halloween: It's great for school events and birthday parties, too! Add vodka where it calls for water to make this shooter into a cocktail adults can slurp.

Delight the kids — and adults — this Halloween with an easy make-at-home slushie using everyone's favorite rainbow-colored candy. They'll have a hard time picking just one flavor to try! They're a fun, fizzy, refreshing addition to the party!

Spice up your Halloween party with a warm blood-red punch simmered with seasonal flavors — cinnamon, cloves, and allspice. Guests can ladle it directly from the slow cooker, which will keep your concoction warm all evening long. It's alcohol-free, so bloodthirsty little goblins and grownups alike can partake. If the adults want an extra kick, set out a bottle of bourbon to add to individual glasses. For the final gory touch? Garnish with a juicy blood orange wedge (drips encouraged).

This bubbling Halloween party punch takes no toil or trouble to make. The rolling plumes of smoke from the addition of dry ice make this a dramatic and stunning centerpiece. Guests will have fun drinking the enchanting elixir. And, since this brew is booze-free, littles ones can enjoy it, too.

Beware! This punch is booooozy! The dark fruit juices, bitter spirits and sweet, juicy fruit eyeballs make this the perfect punch for Halloween. The tantalizing taste is an eye-opening experience.

Everybody loves the idea of a bloody mary bar, but what about a margarita bar? Set out all the ingredients so guests can make their special potion just the way they like it. Make the setup even more festive by decorating the area with dry ice, toy Dracula fangs or candy corn.

Sherbet punch brings back memories of childhood parties. Using a frozen hand, creepy gummy worms and dry ice make this punch perfect for a Halloween celebration. For a less sweet punch, replace lemon-lime soda with club soda. You can also experiment with different flavors of sherbet.

A sugary black rim and spooky green drink make this the perfect cocktail concoction to serve on Halloween. The flavors of grassy matcha and the floral botanicals of gin set this drink apart. It's sure to add some sophisticated flair to any haunted gathering.

Always keep an eye on your drink — or in your drink? Blueberry and jam-stuffed lychees make a spooky garnish for this festive cocktail. The sweetness of the fruity "eyeballs" complements the tart, citrusy drink providing a great balance of flavors.

Make a party punch your Halloween guests can really sink their teeth — or fangs — into. This cool cocktail has a slushy texture that's great for slurping through a straw or eating with a spoon. The fruity drink will satisfy their thirst, but the irresistible taste will keep them craving more!

Serve frozen piña coladas in blood rimmed glasses with edible eyeball garnishes for a grown-up Halloween treat. Proceed with caution: These icy cocktails go down very easily. The tropical flavors and festive garnishes make these drinks quickly disappear into the night.

Use those pretty copper mugs for a seasonal sip. The sweet apples and spicy ginger make this drink perfect for any fall occasion. Up the spook factor of these drinks by carefully adding a small piece of dry ice to the drink for a smoky effect.

Enjoy all the sweet and spiced goodness of pumpkin pie in one tasty sip. The combo of warm cinnamon and velvety liqueurs mimic the taste and texture of the real deal dessert. These shots are perfect for any fall celebration.

This spooky drink dispenser is seasonal, flavorful and functional. It makes the perfect centerpiece for a Halloween party, or any autumn get together. You can use it to serve up your favorite pumpkin-flavored beer, cocktail or a non-alcoholic brew!

This cocktail is great for groups and can be served straight from the crock-pot. Tangy apple cider, the spice of cinnamon and bright orange evoke the familiar flavors of autumn. Since it's a heated drink, is can warm even the coldest-hearted creature on a chilly Halloween evening.

Serve this bloody delicious drink to vampires, ghouls, ghosts or any other creepy characters at your Halloween bash. A syringe filled with red cherry syrup makes this an interactive drink experience that guests won't soon forget. It's a simple mixture but leaves a strong and lasting impression.

Pomegranate juice gives this moody mix its dark hues. The glasses are rimmed with colored cane sugar to give this cocktail an extra festive touch. It's a superb sipper to enjoy on a stormy night.

Martha Stewart sets the scene for a thriller night! Her ginger-grape punch is topped with a giant floating orange moon and candy bats. The intoxicating aroma, luxurious flavors and festive adornments make it a treat for the senses.

Mix up cocktails for the whole crowd with just one pitcher and four ingredients. Clementine juice, vodka, simple syrup and orange soda make a large-batch cocktail that can be poured, sipped and enjoyed with minimal effort. To make this suitable for trick-or-treating tots, simply omit the vodka.

With its eerie orange color and notes of baking spice, this drink was made fall festivities. A dash of cayenne pepper kicks up the heat while the flavors of chai complement the smokiness of the mezcal. Serve it over ice to add a cooling sensations to the warm flavors.

These eyeball milkshakes may look grotesque — but looks can be deceiving. With the combo of vanilla and chocolate ice cream and strawberry syrup, they're quite the tasty treat. Edge the glasses in advance to help the blood drips stay in place when the milkshake is added.

This simple shake breathes new life into your Halloween treats. For a thinner, more sippable shake, blend in a splash of milk. Any ice cream and candy combo works here!

Sandra Lee stirs up a spooky espresso martini for Halloween. It has a great, strong espresso flavor but also adds hints of chocolate and a touch of creamy texture. A daringly delicious indulgence!

Turn classic Halloween candy corn into a tasty drink. This 3-ingredient mocktail is alcohol-free so it's great for grown-ups and kids alike. The signature layers of yellow, orange and white not only look just like the iconic candy, but also have the same fun flavor.

Dry ice not only makes these cocktails super chilled, but it also adds a layer of spooky smoke for an extra eerie touch. Muddled blackberries give the drink a deep reddish-purple hue that matches the holiday's color scheme. The addition of fresh and dried sage complements the juiciness of the fruit and adds a ton of seasonal flavor to the drink.

This milkshake really features all of the flavors we love in a Snickers bar. It packs in the salty goodness of roasted peanuts, gooey caramel and rich chocolate! You can also make this with other chocolate candy bar or create a custom mix.

Keep an eye out for these terrifyingly tasty drinks … and they'll keep their eye on you, too. These can be made several days in advance. The gummy eyeballs will gradually absorb moisture and are at their best within three days of assembly. Want to make these treats for adults? Just add vodka!

Heat up the festivities with diabolically fiery drinks. Classic margaritas get a spicy sizzle from hot jalapeños and serranos. Two devilish chile horn garnishes make this drink fit for the prince of darkness himself.

Now you can eat your candy and drink it too! This milkshake is great for the kid in all of us because it's super creamy, sweet and colorful. Use a sherbet or cherry ice cream instead of vanilla for more of a tropical flavor.