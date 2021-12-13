Fall might seem to exist for pumpkin-spice everything, but even as autumn moves into winter you can keep those pumpkin flavors going. Like ever-present banana bread, pumpkin bread is a similar one-bowl, simple baked delight that anyone can make (including kids!). And because of its more savory nature, pumpkin bread can be a treat for any occasion — serve it as dessert, bring it as a gift or eat it for breakfast.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2.

In a bowl, combine the eggs, 1/2 cup of maple syrup and the can of pumpkin puree. Gently add in the flour, sugar, cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and baking powder. Combine fully, being careful not to over-mix.

3.

Spray a bread tin (preferably 9- by 5-inch) with nonstick cooking spray or coat it in melted butter.

4.

Add the pumpkin bread mixture into the pan. Sprinkle the pumpkin seeds, additional maple syrup and additional salt on top (don't be afraid to be generous with the syrup and salt).

5.

Place the bread tin in the oven. Cook for 50 minutes to 1 hour, or until a knife or tester can be inserted into the bread and come out clean.