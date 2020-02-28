Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
As the saying goes, it's the thought that counts. And nothing says "I thought long and hard about this" like a personalized gift.
One thing's true — no matter what personalized gift you opt to snag for your loved ones, they're sure to hold onto the meaningful memory for years to come.
To shop this article by category, click on the links below:
- Best personalized gifts
- Best personalized gifts for women
- Best personalized gifts for men
- Best personalized gifts for kids and babies
- Personalized gifts featured on TODAY
Best Personalized Gifts
1. Personalized Cutting Board
Personalization Mall has anything and everything you could ever want to be monogrammed. This bamboo cutting board is useful, practical, trendy and perfect for anyone in your life — plus, it's on sale!
2. Home Replica Ornaments
If you send in a photo of your house, you can get a mini replica of your home made into an adorable ornament for your Christmas tree. Apparently people are loving them!
3. Photo Calendar
Turn sweet snapshots into a gift they'll love all year long. Each time she turns the page, your loved one will be reminded of all the fun times they had this year.
4. Custom Watercolor Portrait
Send in a photo of their home and you'll receive a custom painting in around three weeks. It's a thoughtful gift to thank Mom for making home where the heart will always be.
5. Custom Monogrammed Welcome Mat
Give this customizable welcome mat to the family or friends in your life who just moved into a new home!
6. Personalized Dog Mug
This adorable custom dog- or cat-themed mug is the perfect gift for the animal lovers in your life. With dozens of breeds and designs to choose from — they're bound to smile while drinking their morning coffee.
7. Zipcode Pillow
This nostalgic throw pillow is great for the person in your life who loves repping their hometown.
8. Customizable Wrapping Paper
Make your friends and family laugh with this hilarious wrapping paper for any occasion.
9. Engraved Apple Products
Apple offers free engraving and gift wrapping for all of their products!
10. Personalized Home State Candle
These home state candles are perfect for the person who occasionally gets homesick.
11. Monogrammed Organic Towels
These organic embroidered towels are plush and would look great in any bathroom. Leave as is or monogram them for $10 each!
12. Away Luggage
Away offers its customers the opportunity to customize most of their products with a hand-painted monogram service for an additional $50. A cheaper alternative would be getting the leather luggage tag stamped with their initials for just $10.
13. Monogrammed Throw Blanket
A perfect thank you gift would be this soft throw blanket from Land's End. For just $8 you can customize it too!
Best Personalized Gifts for Women
1. Stoney Clover Lane Mini Pouch
Stoney Clover Lane offers colorful pouches, bags and accessories that are perfect for all ages! What makes them different? They can all be customized with their trendy patches — which include letters and other fun illustrations.
2. Custom Baublebar iPhone Case
What better way to make a statement than by customizing your own phone case? These fun Baublebar iPhone cases come in over a dozen colors and designs to give your giftee the opportunity to truly express themselves!
3. Baublebar Acrylic Custom Pendant Necklace
BaubleBar has plenty of other options for personalization, too. If you're not feeling the custom phone cases, this acrylic custom pendant necklace is fun and easy to pair with almost anything in their closet!
4. Tiled Margot Monogrammed Mug
Personalized gifts can be risky if you're not 100% sure the recipient will love it. It's tough to return a custom creation. If you're on the fence, opt for something initialed, like this art deco mug.
5. Personalized Turkish Beach Towel
This cozy towel is a stylish staple for any beach day. Add an embroidered monogram and you'll have a practical and personal gift.
6. Madewell Leather Tote with Optional Engraving
This Madewell Leather Tote bag is both useful and classic. For non-insider members, engraving the bag is $10 but if you decide to join their email subscription list, you can get the service for free!
7. Baublebar Custom Denim Script Tote
For a more playful option, check out is this custom denim script tote.
8. Erin Condren Custom Planner Cover
This Etsy shop offers tons of beautiful planner covers for a variety of different brands and you can customize most of them with their name or initials too!
Best Personalized Gifts for Men
1. Embroidered Tool Tote Bag
This tool tote bag is perfect for the man in your life who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty.
2. Personalized Apron
Does your dad love to grill? This apron is both affordable and fun! It's easy to customize and perfect for a summer cookout.
3. Personalized Old Fashioned Whiskey Glass
This cup is a great option for the men in your life who enjoy a nice drink after a long day.
4. Custom Christmas Tree Socks
One way to make your family members laugh is by gifting them a pair of socks with their face on them!
5. Double Deck Playing Cards
Who doesn't love a good game of cards? These initialed playing cards are fun, thoughtful and a great gift if you aren't entirely sure what your giftee wants this year.
Best Personalized Gifts for Kids and Babies
1. Baublebar Wide Custom Hair Clip
These adorable custom hair clips would look great on your little girl — and you might even want to get yourself one to match!
2. Stoney Clover Lane Mini Backpack
You can add your son or daughter's name with their fun letter patches or decorate it with a variety of other fun designs. Get this for your little one before the new school year or surprise them for their birthday!
3. Personalized Name Puzzle For Babies
Any toddler would have fun playing with this personalized name puzzle and it would look great in their nursery too.
4. Pottery Barn Kids Unicorn Parade Lunch Box
These unicorn parade lunch boxes are perfect for the princess in your life.
5. Pottery Barn Kids Personalized Tool Box
Your little boy will not want to put this personalized toolbox down after he unwraps it.
6. My Own Name Step Stool
These step stools put a spin on the practical home item. With three designs to choose from, your little one will be leaping in no time.
Personalized gifts featured on TODAY
Lifestyle expert Jill Martin stopped by TODAY to show us some incredible options if you're looking for a custom and heartwarming present. You'll see jewelry with a charming touch, and cozy robes that will have you wanting to curl up by the fire.
1. Multiple Name Necklace
This necklace, created by Caitlyn Minimalist, is made from beautiful .925 sterling silver and plated gold. You can customize it with two, three or four names in one of six stunning fonts.
2. It’s All in a Name Personalized Necklace
Say you care with this personalized necklace from The Sis Kiss. Add a short note with your order to see your custom design come to life.
3. Windowpane Blanket Scarf
Available in eight colors, this blanket scarf is the perfect closet accessory for the colder months. Though it's beautiful on its own, you can get a three-letter monogram stitched on the bottom for free with your purchase.
4. Faux Fur Pom Pom Hat
This hat is warm, classic and absolutely adorable! Find it in five earth-toned colors that are ideal for any winter wardrobe.
5. Small Travel Jewelry Case
If you've ever dealt with tangled necklaces, you'll know how much someone will appreciate this dainty jewelry holder. Add your meaningful three-letter design in a variety of color combos.
6. Throw Blanket
If the holiday music and festive decor isn't enough to get you into thee seasonal cheer, maybe this custom scarf will do. It's made from a soft and cozy material that will keep you warm while walking outdoors.
7. Personalized Tie-Dye Sweatshirt
This seller has an impressive 5-star rating on Etsy, and the seller can create products for nearly everyone on your list. A few buyers have raved about the quality of the product. "The color is spot on and the material is so cozy. Cannot wait to purchase another to add to my collection."
8. Things that G0 Pillow
These vibrant pillows come in three sizes and six bold colors. Opt for a classic cotton or luxury linen, add your custom image, and see your item at the doorstep in a few short days!
9. Safari Cats Personalized Chair
This Minted chair will be the perfect lounge companion for your kiddo — or any kid on your list. The best part is that it has a machine washable cover for those inevitable spills!
10. Photo Yoga Mat
Channel your inner yogi guru with this mat that has us feeling totally zen. And right now, it's on sale for 60% off!
11. Gray Ombre Faux Fur Robe
Talk about cozy. This faux-fur robe — available in four sizes — is made from a plush material that will leave you wishing you could lounge in your home all day long.
12. Teen Faux-Fur Hooded Robe
Decided that you needed to share that comfy robe? Get one at Pottery Barn teen for a limited-time offer of only $49.
13. Custom Hair Pin
Baublebar is known for their collection of bold jewelry — and now you can get accessories for your hair! These custom hair pins are available in nine colors that are sure to catch someone's eye.
14. Upload Your Own Design Wireless Phone Charger
A wireless charger is both convenient and practical. So, you can be certain that the person who opens this gift will get good use out of it. It's compatible with the newest iPhone models and multiple Galaxy devices. Check the site for a full list of devices that work well with the charger.
15. Rustic Color Changing Mug
If you're looking for a super unique gift, you may want to check out this mug from Shutterfly. After uploading a photo and making your purchase, you'll have a mug that reveals a photo with one hot-water pour.
16. Custom Mini Basketball Hoop
Shoot some hoops with this cool gift. This backboard and net will keep your kid busy for hours — just be careful to move the glass vase!
