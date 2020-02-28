Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

As the saying goes, it's the thought that counts. And nothing says "I thought long and hard about this" like a personalized gift.

One thing's true — no matter what personalized gift you opt to snag for your loved ones, they're sure to hold onto the meaningful memory for years to come.

Best Personalized Gifts

Personalization Mall has anything and everything you could ever want to be monogrammed. This bamboo cutting board is useful, practical, trendy and perfect for anyone in your life — plus, it's on sale!

If you send in a photo of your house, you can get a mini replica of your home made into an adorable ornament for your Christmas tree. Apparently people are loving them!

Turn sweet snapshots into a gift they'll love all year long. Each time she turns the page, your loved one will be reminded of all the fun times they had this year.

Send in a photo of their home and you'll receive a custom painting in around three weeks. It's a thoughtful gift to thank Mom for making home where the heart will always be.

Give this customizable welcome mat to the family or friends in your life who just moved into a new home!

This adorable custom dog- or cat-themed mug is the perfect gift for the animal lovers in your life. With dozens of breeds and designs to choose from — they're bound to smile while drinking their morning coffee.

This nostalgic throw pillow is great for the person in your life who loves repping their hometown.

Make your friends and family laugh with this hilarious wrapping paper for any occasion.

Apple offers free engraving and gift wrapping for all of their products!

These home state candles are perfect for the person who occasionally gets homesick.

These organic embroidered towels are plush and would look great in any bathroom. Leave as is or monogram them for $10 each!

Away offers its customers the opportunity to customize most of their products with a hand-painted monogram service for an additional $50. A cheaper alternative would be getting the leather luggage tag stamped with their initials for just $10.

A perfect thank you gift would be this soft throw blanket from Land's End. For just $8 you can customize it too!

Best Personalized Gifts for Women

Stoney Clover Lane offers colorful pouches, bags and accessories that are perfect for all ages! What makes them different? They can all be customized with their trendy patches — which include letters and other fun illustrations.

What better way to make a statement than by customizing your own phone case? These fun Baublebar iPhone cases come in over a dozen colors and designs to give your giftee the opportunity to truly express themselves!

BaubleBar has plenty of other options for personalization, too. If you're not feeling the custom phone cases, this acrylic custom pendant necklace is fun and easy to pair with almost anything in their closet!

Personalized gifts can be risky if you're not 100% sure the recipient will love it. It's tough to return a custom creation. If you're on the fence, opt for something initialed, like this art deco mug.

This cozy towel is a stylish staple for any beach day. Add an embroidered monogram and you'll have a practical and personal gift.

This Madewell Leather Tote bag is both useful and classic. For non-insider members, engraving the bag is $10 but if you decide to join their email subscription list, you can get the service for free!

For a more playful option, check out is this custom denim script tote.

This Etsy shop offers tons of beautiful planner covers for a variety of different brands and you can customize most of them with their name or initials too!

Best Personalized Gifts for Men

This tool tote bag is perfect for the man in your life who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty.

Does your dad love to grill? This apron is both affordable and fun! It's easy to customize and perfect for a summer cookout.

This cup is a great option for the men in your life who enjoy a nice drink after a long day.

One way to make your family members laugh is by gifting them a pair of socks with their face on them!

Who doesn't love a good game of cards? These initialed playing cards are fun, thoughtful and a great gift if you aren't entirely sure what your giftee wants this year.

Best Personalized Gifts for Kids and Babies

These adorable custom hair clips would look great on your little girl — and you might even want to get yourself one to match!

You can add your son or daughter's name with their fun letter patches or decorate it with a variety of other fun designs. Get this for your little one before the new school year or surprise them for their birthday!

Any toddler would have fun playing with this personalized name puzzle and it would look great in their nursery too.

These unicorn parade lunch boxes are perfect for the princess in your life.

Your little boy will not want to put this personalized toolbox down after he unwraps it.

These step stools put a spin on the practical home item. With three designs to choose from, your little one will be leaping in no time.

Personalized gifts featured on TODAY

Lifestyle expert Jill Martin stopped by TODAY to show us some incredible options if you're looking for a custom and heartwarming present. You'll see jewelry with a charming touch, and cozy robes that will have you wanting to curl up by the fire.

This necklace, created by Caitlyn Minimalist, is made from beautiful .925 sterling silver and plated gold. You can customize it with two, three or four names in one of six stunning fonts.

Say you care with this personalized necklace from The Sis Kiss. Add a short note with your order to see your custom design come to life.

Available in eight colors, this blanket scarf is the perfect closet accessory for the colder months. Though it's beautiful on its own, you can get a three-letter monogram stitched on the bottom for free with your purchase.

This hat is warm, classic and absolutely adorable! Find it in five earth-toned colors that are ideal for any winter wardrobe.

If you've ever dealt with tangled necklaces, you'll know how much someone will appreciate this dainty jewelry holder. Add your meaningful three-letter design in a variety of color combos.

If the holiday music and festive decor isn't enough to get you into thee seasonal cheer, maybe this custom scarf will do. It's made from a soft and cozy material that will keep you warm while walking outdoors.

This seller has an impressive 5-star rating on Etsy, and the seller can create products for nearly everyone on your list. A few buyers have raved about the quality of the product. "The color is spot on and the material is so cozy. Cannot wait to purchase another to add to my collection."

These vibrant pillows come in three sizes and six bold colors. Opt for a classic cotton or luxury linen, add your custom image, and see your item at the doorstep in a few short days!

This Minted chair will be the perfect lounge companion for your kiddo — or any kid on your list. The best part is that it has a machine washable cover for those inevitable spills!

Channel your inner yogi guru with this mat that has us feeling totally zen. And right now, it's on sale for 60% off!

Talk about cozy. This faux-fur robe — available in four sizes — is made from a plush material that will leave you wishing you could lounge in your home all day long.

Decided that you needed to share that comfy robe? Get one at Pottery Barn teen for a limited-time offer of only $49.

Baublebar is known for their collection of bold jewelry — and now you can get accessories for your hair! These custom hair pins are available in nine colors that are sure to catch someone's eye.

A wireless charger is both convenient and practical. So, you can be certain that the person who opens this gift will get good use out of it. It's compatible with the newest iPhone models and multiple Galaxy devices. Check the site for a full list of devices that work well with the charger.

If you're looking for a super unique gift, you may want to check out this mug from Shutterfly. After uploading a photo and making your purchase, you'll have a mug that reveals a photo with one hot-water pour.

Shoot some hoops with this cool gift. This backboard and net will keep your kid busy for hours — just be careful to move the glass vase!

