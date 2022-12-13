The Shop Report: 19 bestsellers Shop TODAY readers bought last month

'Tis the season for holiday shopping. Curious to know what everyone's adding to their wishlist — and their cart — this year? Behold: we've rounded up the very hottest finds from the month of November.

Last month, savvy Shop TODAY readers capitalized on sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, scoring rare deals and establishing some clear bestsellers from the major sales weekend. Readers were also shopping gifts for everyone on their list, from budget-friendly finds under $25 to the last-minute presents that'll arrive in time for Christmas. Plus, we saw cold-weather beauty and self-care staples like a transformational hair rinse and "gloves in a bottle" making their way into readers' carts.

If you're in need of some shopping inspiration, we're giving you a peek at the season's hottest steals. From smart sale finds to can't-fail gifts, scroll on to see the picks that made the Shop TODAY readers' bestsellers list in November.

Shop TODAY bestsellers in November 2022

Untangling knotted necklaces and bracelets can be a nightmare. Protect your jewelry from damage in this gift-friendly travel organizer, which made Oprah's Favorite Things list this year. The velvet box contains multiple compartments and even includes removable dividers for customized storage, so there's plenty of space to store all of your most important accessories.

One popular pick readers are stocking up on this season is a membership to Sam's Club. The retailer is still offering 60% off of memberships through January, so be sure to snag one at a steep discount while you can.

This Shop TODAY favorite festive phone charger will keep both your holiday spirit and your phone battery high. Not only does it make a cute, on-theme gift or stocking stuffer, but it's actually super useful. Because who couldn't use another phone charger?

Yeah, you read that right. This set — which rings up for less than $13 — contains 36 pairs of earrings. It includes both staples like pearl studs and trendy twists on classic shapes like chunky hoops, so you'll have plenty of accessory options to adorn your ears heading into the new year. Plus, you can split them up and gift them as chic stocking stuffers.

When's the last time you sharpened your kitchen knives? This ergonomic sharpener tool will help refresh your dull knives to have them looking and working like new. It's more than 60% off right now and includes a cut-resistant glove and a non-slip base for added safety.

Digital picture frames have been rising in popularity in recent years and make a really sweet gift, especially for parents and grandparents. Since they connect to Wi-Fi, you can stay connected with friends and family as pictures upload to the frame.

We love an easy holiday hairstyle that gets your locks out of your face. This six-pack of headbands includes a variety of leopard, velvet and pearl styles, so you can break them up and gift them this season or keep them all for yourself.

This rinse treatment claims to transform hair from frizzy to ultra sleek and shiny. After shampooing, the brand says to apply one to two doses for fine hair and three to four doses for thick hair. Then, the product claims to work its magic in just ten seconds.

This interactive baby and toddler learning toy knows how to put on a show. It was a popular toy pick for 2022 among Shop TODAY readers, with music, lights and bouncing action that captivates the little one in your life.

These nonstick baking mats are a neat kitchen must-have that will replace the need for aluminum foil, nonstick spray and parchment paper in all of your baking endeavors. But don't just take it from us — they've racked up over 15,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon.

One Shop TODAY writer claimed that this Oprah-loved tool is "not your grandma's iron." Although it looks more like a hair straightener than a traditional wrinkle-remover, the NORI Press is a travel-friendly gadget that allows you to steam and iron your clothes in a pinch. If you're ready to upgrade your ironing game, consider this a sign.

Last month, Shop TODAY readers were loving yet another option to festively charge their phones. This version is over four feet long and adorned with a ton of multicolored LED bulbs to brighten both your space and your spirits. Plus, it comes in a two-pack, so you can keep one for yourself and gift one to spread some extra holiday cheer this season.

Makeup sponges are one of the tools in our beauty bags that we're all probably not replacing enough. Bacteria gets easily trapped in the applicator, which can make for a seriously unhygienic beauty routine. Stock up on this five-pack to ensure you'll be ready to swap out your old sponges regularly.

If you're battling seasonal dryness, this lotion is about to become your new best friend. The formula goes beyond traditional hand creams and lotions to create an invisible, protective layer on the skin that lasts four hours or more. With over 7,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon, the product claims to help retain your body's natural moisture and is especially favored among those with extra dry hands, eczema, psoriasis and cracked feet.

This nifty multipurpose kitchen utensil is about to upgrade your holiday cooking game. Not only can the Brizzle flex to scoop up up to one tablespoon of liquid at a time, it's got a weighted handle to keep the baster head-up and germ- and drip-free when you put it down. The smart design makes it great for basting turkeys, egg-washing pies and pastries and loads more.

Are you using a scalp oil yet? One trichologist told Shop TODAY that certain hair types can really benefit from using a hair oil. This option from Mielle Organics contains biotin and essential oils that the brand claims can strengthen hair, treat split ends, soothe a dry scalp and encourage healthy hair growth.

For a low-effort but on-trend outfit, this top has quickly become a reader favorite for cold weather fashion and maintained its place on our monthly bestsellers list. With more than 24,000 perfect, five-star ratings and 28 colors to choose from, it's easy to see why.

This is peak season for homemade soups, pies and more. This powerful nine-speed immersion hand blender will have you whipping up tasty creations from scratch in no time.

Rounding out our list for the second month in a row is the coziest sweater you'll be wearing on repeat all winter long. It's just the right amount of chunkiness, comes in a ton of cute colors, and has over 13,000 perfect, five-star ratings.

Has your product been featured?

Shop TODAY works hard to pick the best products to share with our readers and viewers. We may license our logo to brands or products that were bestsellers, editors’ picks or otherwise seen on Shop TODAY. Click here if you're interested in licensing your inclusion in Shop TODAY content or learn more from our licensing partner, Wrights Media.