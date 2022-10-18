You can score a Sam's Club membership for $25 right now — here's how

It may only be October, but the holidays are already on our minds — and we're not alone. Many retailers are rolling out special sales and pre-Black Friday deals to entice folks to get their holiday shopping done earlier than ever. And Sam's Club is no exception: The warehouse retailer just announced that it is offering a 50% discount on new Club memberships.

Now through Jan. 31, you can score the first year of a classic Sam's Club membership for half the sticker price. That means that for $25, you can shop the retailer's selection of products in stores and online and gain access to Sam's Club membership perks such as exclusive sale events, fuel discounts and cash back — just in time for the busy (and expensive) holiday season.

Below, we break down Sam's Club's membership benefits and highlight some of the best Sam's Club deals to shop right now.

Sam's Club membership benefits

Wondering if a Sam's Club membership is worth it? Here's a closer look at some of the perks you can take advantage of by joining.

Access to members-only sale events: Sam's Club regularly runs "instant savings" events with exclusive discounts for members, and the retailer has several planned for the holiday season. Members also get access to Sam's Club's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales: The retailer will host its Black Friday Thanks-Savings event from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27 and Cyber Savings from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30.

Fuel discounts: High gas prices have nothing on you! Save when you fill up your car at select locations.

Complimentary membership: Once you join, a household member can sign up for free.

Sam's Club Plus membership benefits

Sam's Club also offers its premium Plus membership for $110 per year. While this membership isn't currently discounted, it does offer several perks in addition to those listed above.

Free shipping and curbside pickup : Plus members don't have to pay for shipping for most purchases made online or in the Sam's Club app. They can also take advantage of free curbside pickup, which has a $4 fee for Club members.

: Plus members don't have to pay for shipping for most purchases made online or in the Sam's Club app. They can also take advantage of free curbside pickup, which has a $4 fee for Club members. Cash back: Plus members can earn 2 percent cash back on qualifying purchases (with a cap at $500 per year).

Plus members can earn 2 percent cash back on qualifying purchases (with a cap at $500 per year). Pharmacy and optical savings: Looking to save on prescriptions? Sam's Club says it offers Plus members more than 600 generic brands starting at $4. Plus members can also score free shipping on contact lenses and save 20% on a new pair of eyeglasses.

Sam's Club deals to shop now

Cook up some spooky waffles for a festive Halloween breakfast! This mini waffle set includes pumpkin, skull and spiderweb waffle makers. With recipe guides included and nonstick surfaces that heat quickly and are easy to clean, your whole family can get in on the fall festivities. Grab the whole set for less than $20 now through Oct. 23

When the weather outside is frightful, there's nothing like a cozy blanket to make it more delightful. This oversized sherpa throw is warm and super soft, according to the brand — and it's earned more than 5,000 five-star reviews. With a reversible design available in seven patterns, one of these throws is sure to complement your home decor.

This Land’s End fleece jacket is the perfect piece to wear (and layer) on chilly fall days. It comes in four colorways, and you can save $10 right now.

This quilt set comes with matching shams and is available in seven charming patterns. Score the Queen size for less than $20 or the King for less than $30.

Spruce up your door this season with a fall wreath. Adorned with foliage, mini pumpkins, burgundy dahlias and dried grasses, this wreath will add a festive twist to your front door, mantel, window or mirror.