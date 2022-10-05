The Shop Report: 20 bestsellers Shop TODAY readers bought in September

September always feels like a fresh start. The season change and return to routine has us hitting the reset button.

Last month, we saw Shop TODAY readers fill their carts with ultra-hydrating skin care and stay-all-day makeup, as well as fall cleaning essentials for organizing the home and disinfecting those everyday items we truthfully haven't been washing enough.

Keep scrolling to see everything that made the Shop TODAY readers' bestsellers list in September.

Shop TODAY bestsellers in September 2022

Topping our bestsellers list last month was a versatile "shacket" — that's a cross between a shirt and a jacket (which will be a style staple this fall). This on-trend button-down pairs well with jeans or leggings, and looks great layered over a t-shirt.

On those busy days when you want to look like you got more sleep than you actually did, these eye patches will come in handy. According to the brand, castor oil and tea tree extract work to de-puff skin and lessen the appearance of dark circles around the eyes. Pro tip: store these patches in the fridge for a cooling, spa-like experience.

'Tis the season for fall-scented candles. This neat lighter will safely level up your candle game and will never run out of lighter fluid, thanks to its flameless, rechargeable design. According to the brand, one charge lasts up to 60 uses, and the lighter can be recharged hundreds of times.

If you've been using old, mismatched cookware for ages, consider this your sign to snag a new, matching set. This complete 13-piece set from Macy's contains saucepans, utensils, steamers and more.

Hyaluronic acid is one of skin care's buzziest ingredients. It's also sure to be your skin's best friend come fall and winter, when the air is dryer and your skin needs a boost of hydration.

Move over, heavy foundations! This CC cream formula combines cosmetics with skin care ingredients for light coverage that looks and feels natural and never cakes, according to the brand.

Sweater weather has arrived and we are here for it — except when it comes to pilling. To clean up those clumps and keep your favorite sweaters (and leggings and dresses and more) looking brand new, grab one of these sweater shavers.

We're all looking for ways to save time and money, and this cool gadget could help you save on your electric bill. It has a timer function to automatically turn off any lamps, appliances, or other devices when you no longer need them. It even has a repeat function for items you use every day at the same time, like your trusty coffee maker.

Changing seasons can be tough on your skin, with fall's dry weather and cooler temps impacting your hydration. Support your skin's natural barrier all season with this favorite from The Ordinary that won't break the bank.

This eye cream is another great option for de-puffing bags around the eyes and making you look instantly more well-rested. According to the brand, this Korean beauty product is certified clean and cruelty-free and can be used both morning and night.

If dry hands are an issue for you in the fall, neglecting your nails and the skin around them can lead to painful hangnails and cuts. One Shop TODAY writer tried this strengthening cream that is not only great for your nails, but also helps to keep your cuticles and the surrounding skin healthy and moisturized.

Be honest -- when was the last time you cleaned your water bottle? How about your to-go coffee or tea mug? Even if you're washing these daily, as you should, a deep clean from one of these tablets can remove stubborn stains and odors and help extend the life of your most-used containers.

For a bold lip that won't budge, liquid lipsticks are a must-have. This one from Maybelline is affordable and comes in a ton of fun, universally flattering colors.

This is a reminder to sharpen your kitchen knives. Using a dull blade can be dangerous, since it requires more force to cut with and is more prone to slipping. We found this easy-to-use option from KitchenIQ that can breathe new life into your knives.

If you're looking for a truly great mascara, this volumizing version does the trick. It is designed to make your eyelashes look longer and fuller, helping to open up the eyes and make you look more awake, the brand says.

Does your laptop have mysterious smudges on the screen or crumbs in the keyboard right now? If you're anything like the rest of us, you probably need this tool to clean out all the nooks and crannies of your tech.

If you're taking up a little fall cleaning, consider trading in your paper towels for this money-saving and eco-friendly alternative. You can use these cloths over and over again, the brand says, and since they come in a pack of 80 they'll last for ages.

According to the brand, this multipurpose "superbalm" gets its name from its astonishing 101 uses, which you can find listed on the brand's blog. Scoop up this multitasker and grab another to throw in your purses, office drawers, cars and more.

Who couldn't use a little more organization around the house? We love this Shop TODAY-approved two-tiered organizer anywhere we need a little help keeping clutter at bay. Like under the bathroom sink, on the kitchen counter, in the office, on a shelf in the garage and in closets, to name a few.

Between cell phones, computers, tablets, TVs and more, we are constantly surrounded by screens — and most of them probably haven't been cleaned recently enough. This kit will help you tackle cleaning all of your devices and ensure they look brand new again.

