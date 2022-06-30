IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

31 essentials for the long weekend, from a hair 'cocktail' to a spacious portable cooler

How eco-friendly are these common household 'green' products?

04:12

Lizzie Horvitz, the founder and CEO of Finch, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to give ratings for commonly used green products and how you can swap out products for the more eco-friendly option.June 30, 2022

