10 purse-sized problem solvers, from a handbag light to a beauty multitasker

You know those nights out on the town when you are rummaging through your purse, unable to find your phone? Maybe your makeup needs a quick touch-up, but you left your bulky makeup pouch at home. Is your vaccine card loose and tumbling around your purse, getting creased and lost to the depths of your bag?

Luckily, there are small, purse-sized products that can come to the rescue. From magnetic purse holders to makeup removing cloths, you can easily avoid some of the above situations.

Yahoo Contributing Editor Chassie Post joined Hoda & Jenna to share her favorite purse-sized life savers. Read on to shop these must-have handbag essentials.

This small, chic magnet can hold up to 8 pounds and was designed to be used in public restrooms to keep your bag off the floor and germ free. These magnets, which come in an array of colors, can be attached to any metal surface, so they can even be used to hold water bottles at the gym or purses in restaurants.

This handy light will put an end to blindly rummaging through your purse. The battery operated 1.5-ounce light senses your hand and will light up, illuminating your purse for about eight seconds. The light also switches off automatically to preserve battery life.

What could be better than one vaccine card holder? Two vaccine card holders! Vaccine card holders are made to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card safe and secure. The holder also comes in a stylish faux croc pattern.

If your hair needs a quick touch-up, this 6-inch travel size straightening iron can come to the rescue. The nano titanium plates are meant to provide an even heat distribution and lock in a smooth and shiny look. A thermal travel pouch is included in the purchase for easy stowing as well.

This award-winning makeup brush set off a frenzy when it was first released and has since sold out multiple times. Included in this small tool is a sponge for concealer, an angled blush brush and a brow and eyeshadow brush.

Similar to the above brush, this pen will help you ditch the bulky makeup bag and save space. Made to be easy to use, this pen includes an eyeliner, lip liner, brow liner and highlighter. The colors also come in three different shades ranging from light to dark skin tones.

A blush, bronzer, highlighter and mini mirror all in one? Who could ask for more? The product uses a cream formula so it's easy to apply with your fingers and you don't have to worry about powders breaking.

Erase the makeup from your face with just a bit of water and these cloths. Reusable, eco-friendly, machine washable and safe to use on sensitive skin, this makeup remover is an all around win. These cloths are great to use before and after workouts, for on-the-go makeup removal and even to clean makeup brushes.

Enjoy three useful functions with this one slim phone accessory. This grip features a handle that can also act as a kickstand, which is perfect for watching videos and video chatting. As a wallet, the grip also has three card slots.

This Bentgo bento box is perfect for packing healthy portions of foods. Made with food-grade eco-friendly materials that are microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe, this is the perfect lunch box for kids or even to take to work. In addition to the container, a sealing strap and three-piece utensil set are also included.

