August is an interesting time. (Adrianna Brach, editorial director of Shop TODAY, likes to refer to it as "The Sunday of months.") It feels like that final stretch to enjoy summer leisure, but it's also a time to prepare a return to our usual routines with school coming back into session and many of us returning to the office for the first time in two years.

And that transitional feel of August right before the hectic fall season was definitely top-of-mind for Shop TODAY readers. Last month, we saw special interest in products to help get organized at home and fall fashion essentials. As well as great hacks to save money and simplify busy lives in the kitchen, laundry room and beyond.

Keep scrolling to see everything that made the Shop TODAY readers' bestsellers list last month.

Shop TODAY Bestsellers in August 2022

We found the affordable, easy refresh your bedroom needs for fall: a fresh set of sheets. This lightweight option from Amazon is a favorite among hot sleepers, comes in a ton of colors and has nearly 300,000 five-star reviews.

Hate going to the dry cleaner? Us too. That's how we discovered this Dry Wash Spray from Love Home and Planet. For a fraction of the price, this promises to give a professional, gentle clean right at home, making it one of our favorite hacks this season.

No more messy kitchen counters! This genius utensil rest easily holds up to four spoons or spatulas to catch drips while you're cooking and the brand says it is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

This bestselling seat cushion has been a Shop TODAY favorite since 2020. It's designed to give relief to your back, support your hips and promote healthy posture. We suggest grabbing a couple for the car and the office.

This hack helps extend the life of your fruits and vegetables in the fridge or fruit bowl. According to the brand, these little produce savers work by absorbing ethylene gas that contributes to ripening, helping you skip the rotten produce and save money on groceries.

For a quick and easy updo, a claw clip is a must-have hair accessory. This set from Walmart comes with four claw clips in a variety of colors and patterns to match any outfit.

You'll definitely want to add one of these versatile, lightweight cardigan sweaters to your wardrobe. We love this layer for cooler nights and chilly mornings now, but as temperatures drop heading into fall, it's sure to be an outfit staple.

When it comes to cooking, the Shop TODAY team knows a thing or two about the best kitchen gadgets and tools to make your life easier. This multitasker is a mandoline, chopper, dicer, spiralizer and grater all in one, simplifying all of your kitchen prep.

This terrycloth pillow cover is a game-changer for people who shower before bed. No more late-night blow drying or waking up to a soaking wet pillow! This pillow cover lets you go to bed with damp hair and soaks up excess moisture for damage-free drying overnight, the brand says.

This Shark Tank product will help you get every last drop out of your makeup and skin care purchases. Designed to get into those hard-to-reach containers, these tiny spatulas will help extend the life of your beauty favorites and save money in the long run.

How many times have you spilled trying to pour milk, juice, lemonade or other liquids from a full, heavy jug? One Shop TODAY writer tried this viral TikTok find that allows you to dispense drinks with just one hand and calls it their "new favorite kitchen gadget."

The Shop TODAY team loves this newly-launched body lotion for super hydrated skin, especially with fall right around the corner. It's from Bio-Oil, a brand known for its TikTok-viral body oil, and is a favorite among those who prefer a lighter body lotion to traditional body oils.

If you've got a screen in your home that could use a little TLC, grab this kit to patch up any problem areas in a pinch. It'll save you a ton of money compared to replacing any slightly torn screens around the house.

This cardigan is a transitional piece you'll wear over and over again this season. Now's the time to stock up and keep one on hand in the car, at the office and anywhere else you might need a stylish layer.

We love a home multitasker, and this neat desk lamp does it all. It not only lights up your workspace, but also acts as a wireless charger, clock, calendar, thermometer and USB port! It's great space-saving find for any home office or college student's dorm room.

Speaking of multitaskers, have you heard of this 10-in-1 kitchen gadget? It's got an 8-blade vegetable slicer, an onion mincer, a vegetable chopper, an egg-slicing device, a veggie dicing attachment, a cheese grater, a shredder and more, plus over 12,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

We've all been there - alone, trying to hook the clasp of a bracelet that just won't close. It's nearly impossible to do on your own, which is where this nifty tool comes in. It's super easy to use one-handed to help fasten any bracelet, necklace, watch or other jewelry you need secured.

If you want to get the last drop out of every bottle of shampoo, lotion, dish soap or other tricky liquid around the house, you need one of these bottle emptying kits. No more smacking, shaking or cutting into those pesky bottles to get the rest out!

The Shop TODAY team have been fans of the Style Edit root cover up for years. It's the perfect on-the-go solution for covering grays and regrowth in between salon appointments for a flawless cover that no one will notice.

One Shop TODAY writer and light sleeper said these affordable and high-quality ear plugs helped her sleep soundly the entire night in a loud NYC apartment. With over 17,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, people who struggle with staying asleep at night love them.

