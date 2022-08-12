Amazon dropped a secret sale on summer and fall fashion essentials — 20 finds from $16

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

It may feel like summer is coming to an end soon, but the good news is that retailers are slashing prices on summer wardrobe staples — so don't miss your chance to catch them on deal.

The temperatures are still pretty high, so we don't blame you if you want to add a few T-shirts into your rotation (or find the perfect outfit for that upcoming Labor Day get-together). Or, maybe you're already thinking about fall and want to grab a few basics to spruce up your closet. Either way, we've got you covered.

Amazon secretly dropped many summer and fall fashion deals, and we rounded up some of the best picks below. From sleeveless tops to sandals, you won't have to break the bank for elevated style essentials.

Summer and fall fashion on sale at Amazon

Halter tops are another '90s trend that have found their way back into today's fashion. We love the ribbed style of this top — and love the $16 just a little bit more.

You can never have enough pairs of black leggings, right? This pair got an upgrade with two sets of pockets and a 40% discount.

Pillow slides were the unexpected summer shoe trend for 2022, but we're so glad we found out about them. Reviewers are loving the lightweight feel of these slippers, with one recent reviewer writing that the shoes stay true to their name and "are like walking on pillows."

Too hot to rock a denim jacket? This stylish denim "cardigan" is a cute layering piece for summer nights and fall days. Right now, it's on sale for less than $20.

Biker shorts are a staple for the warmer months. You don't need to wear them for a workout — we love pairing them with an oversized top for a trendy look.

Trying to keep cool while you sleep? This cute pajama set is on sale for 20% off right now, so you can grab it for just $20.

A sleek chiffon top like this one can be paired with shorts or jeans during the summer and fall. This blouse is on sale for 45% off right now, so you can snag it for less than $25.

Getting your beach days in before it's too late? This cute tankini set is on sale for more than 50% off, so you can step on the sand in style this weekend.

If the leather look isn't your thing, this chic corduroy-like jacket is another piece we're eyeing for fall. You can grab it for less than $25 right now — your wardrobe will thank you later.

Already dreaming of cozy sweaters? This waffle knot top is currently on deal for 41% off in several different colors, including brown, green, khaki and more.

This one-and-done find is perfect for a backyard bash. It comes in a few different colors, including a brown that works for fall, in sizes S-XL.

Prefer a sleeveless jumpsuit? The square neckline and tie-detailing on this piece makes it feel a little more elevated. If you prefer a different style, you can also grab this wide-leg jumpsuit for 20% off when you apply a coupon before checkout.

The leopard mini skirt will never go out of style. This high-waist option is on sale right now, so you can start building your capsule wardrobe for $25.

A floral flock is the first thing we want to pull out for spring and wear all the way through the end of summer. Luckily, this breezy style is on deal for less than $30 in several different prints and patterns.

Sherpa season is also approaching, and this cozy hooded jacket is already on sale well ahead of the colder months for under $30 in a range of colors and sizes.

According to the brand, the contoured footbed on this sandal makes it "as close to walking on sunshine as you can possibly get." The sandals have amassed a 4.7-star rating from shoppers who are hailing them for how cute and comfortable they are.

Catching a pair of Levi's on sale feels rare — so add this deal to your cart while you can! This dark wash style just got a 50% discount, and other washes are also on sale for less than $50 right now.

Crocs are back in style — and this deal means everyone can get in on the trend for less. Some bright colors are on deal for as much as 20% off right now.

Allow us to reintroduce you to the shacket. With the look of a jacket and the feel of a shirt, it's another layering piece we have a feeling you'll want in your closet this fall.

Keeping up with your workouts? Replace your worn out running shoes with this bright pair, which are currently on deal for less than $50.