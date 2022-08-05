Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In July, Shop TODAY readers scored some amazing finds. Prime Day 2022 brought massive savings, and we stocked up accordingly. Our carts were full of major tech deals, smart home essentials and miracle hair products to fight frizz. And, heading into the hottest days of summer, we found must-haves to stay cool and bug-free the rest of the season.

Keep scrolling to see everything that made the Shop TODAY readers' bestsellers list last month.

Shop TODAY Bestsellers in July 2022

We love a multitasker at Shop TODAY, and this wi-fi plug bestseller is a really smart buy. Not only will this allow you to use voice control to turn on and off any lighting, fans and other devices, but it can also help you save money on your energy bill.

Calling all candle lovers! This unique lighter makes use of a tiny current to ignite even the trickiest of wicks, and it is designed to be both wind- and splash-proof. With over 23,000 perfect five-star reviews, you'll never go back to butane lighters again.

If you've been considering upgrading your earbuds to the AirPods Pro, now is the perfect time. Snag a pair while they're still on sale and you'll be enjoying the earbuds' active noise cancellation and wireless Bluetooth connectivity in no time.

Did you know that you should be changing your mattress topper every 3 to 5 years? If you're due for an upgrade, this gel-infused, memory foam option is great at balancing and evenly distributing weight to hug your curves for your best night's sleep, according to the brand.

Speaking of a good night's sleep, when's the last time you swapped out your pillows? The breathable percale weave of these pillows can help you stay cool during the dog days of summer, while also offering support for your head and neck so you won't wake up feeling sore.

When it comes to a bedroom refresh, nothing does the trick like a fresh pair of sheets. This six-piece set boasts over a whopping 100,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and comes in a ton of sizes and colors to fit exactly what you have in mind.

This cream is here to save the day when you can't be bothered with a wash and blow dry. As the name implies, it completely transforms frizzy, dull hair in under a minute. Boosting shine and moisture practically instantly, it's one of many of Color Wow's bestselling products that the Shop TODAY team is obsessed with.

If you haven't already tried Olaplex No. 3 yet, where have you been? This pre-shampoo hair treatment is a holy grail product for anyone with damaged or less-than-perfect hair. While you're at it, stock up on the brand's latest shampoo launch, which is already selling out.

Are you a "mosquito magnet"? The last thing you need while you're trying to enjoy the rest of summer are bugs all up in your business. This bug repellent fan uses holographic blades rather than harsh chemicals to deter insects, and reviewers say it really works.

The Fire TV Stick is a must-have for anyone who loves streaming their favorite shows. It streamlines and simplifies the way you find content, and it can also make use of voice control to get you to your most-used apps quicker and easier.

One Shop TODAY writer said that using this wondrous hair product looked and felt like getting "a Brazilian blowout." In just 8 seconds of using the rinse-out lamellar water moisturizing treatment, hair looks healthier, shinier and silkier. According to the brand, one bottle of this stuff is sold every minute.

You need this waterproof, portable makeup bag for your next trip. The smart design allows everything to stand upright and securely in the drawstring pouch, limiting any chance of spills and leaks from being jostled around in your bags, while allowing you to see everything you packed in it all at once.

This nifty gadget is a smart speaker, clock and home assistant all in one. Pair it with the smart plugs and other smart home devices Shop TODAY readers are stocking up on to control your home with your voice. It's right at home on your nightstand, but some like to keep one in every room of the house.

Summer isn't over, which means hot, sticky days aren't either, but you can beat the heat with this freezer dress from Columbia. One Shop TODAY writer swears by this flattering, cooling dress for sweltering summer days.

It's about time you had some help cleaning up around the house, and this gadget delivers — without having to nag any family members in the process! This robot vacuum has over 15,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon, so you can let someone else do the work for a change.

An air fryer is a game changer for whipping up delicious, easy recipes, but this one's got a twist. This versatile model from Chefman works as a dehydrator, rotisserie spit, oven, and air fryer all-in-one, making it a perfect choice for nearly any rapid baking and cooking task.

We're out here spreading the smart TV gospel. You can watch over one million movies and streaming episodes on thousands of channels with this one, which comes in 24-inch, 32-inch and 39-inch sizes to fit anywhere in your home.

These earbuds are well-loved for a reason, and at less than $100, the price is right. Add these to your cart while you still can, and don't forget to stock up on a stylish and protective case while you're at it.

Anyone who loves to read needs to try the Kindle Paperwhite. This model has an adjustable warm light that won't strain your eyes, and it boasts up to 10 weeks of battery life, according to the brand. Plus, having nearly any book at your fingertips means you won't have any trouble tackling your reading list.

Finally, here's something to get you through summer's most intense heatwaves. In addition to a great air conditioner, having a powerful, hardworking smart fan will keep you cool wherever you need it most, from the office to the bedroom.

