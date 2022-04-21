IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 multitasking beauty, fashion and home finds we love — starting at $4

TODAY

Shop these multitasking fashion and beauty products

Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu joins TODAY with fashion and beauty products for the ultimate multitaskers. The items include a button-down blouse from Runcati, paper bag waist pants from Grace Karin, a cellphone crossbody bag from JW Pei, tinted face sunscreen from EltaMD and Blush & Bloom Cheek + Lip Duo from Jouer.April 21, 2022

Shop the show here!

