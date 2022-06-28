One expert previously told Shop TODAY that using a clarifying shampoo can help remove product and mineral buildup from your hair. And while you can typically clear up most of this buildup with a regular shampoo, you may want to consider using a clarifying option if your hair smells musky or sweaty, has lost its shine, has split ends or if you have a hard time running your fingers through your strands.

This Olaplex formula's Broad-Spectrum Clarifying System is designed to remove excess oil, hard water minerals, chlorine, heavy metals and pollutants. The results? According to the brand, you may notice that your hair has added volume and softness, restored shine and vibrant color. And while Olaplex says that some clarifying shampoos can be harsh on hair, this one is made to be sulfate-free and pH balanced to help maintain hydration.

The brand also promises that its new product is suitable for all hair types and textures and can be used weekly in place of your regular shampoo. To apply, Olaplex recommends using on wet hair, concentrating on the scalp area before working it through to the ends. Lastly, the instructions say to let the formula sit for five minutes before rinsing. For added moisture, the brand also suggests following up with its No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner or No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask.

You can grab this new clarifying shampoo for $30 on the Sephora site right now — just don't forget to use the code FREESHIP to get free shipping on your order!

