Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Between the constant humidity, sweating and time spent swimming in chlorine-filled pools and salt water, summer can really do a number on your hair.
If you're already feeling the effects of the warm weather on your tresses, we have some good news. The stylist- and shopper-loved hair care brand, Olaplex, just dropped a new product that promises to remove all that buildup to leave your hair soft, shiny and voluminous.
The brand's new No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo not only contains Olaplex's famous bond-building technology that is said to repair damaged hair at a molecular level, but it's also formulated with a Broad-Spectrum Clarifying System to eliminate impurities.
The shampoo dropped yesterday, and is already sold out on the Olaplex site — but starting today, you can order it from Sephora. You're going to want to act fast because given the cult-favorite status of the brand's other products, we have a feeling that this new release is going to be popular.
Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo
One expert previously told Shop TODAY that using a clarifying shampoo can help remove product and mineral buildup from your hair. And while you can typically clear up most of this buildup with a regular shampoo, you may want to consider using a clarifying option if your hair smells musky or sweaty, has lost its shine, has split ends or if you have a hard time running your fingers through your strands.
This Olaplex formula's Broad-Spectrum Clarifying System is designed to remove excess oil, hard water minerals, chlorine, heavy metals and pollutants. The results? According to the brand, you may notice that your hair has added volume and softness, restored shine and vibrant color. And while Olaplex says that some clarifying shampoos can be harsh on hair, this one is made to be sulfate-free and pH balanced to help maintain hydration.
The brand also promises that its new product is suitable for all hair types and textures and can be used weekly in place of your regular shampoo. To apply, Olaplex recommends using on wet hair, concentrating on the scalp area before working it through to the ends. Lastly, the instructions say to let the formula sit for five minutes before rinsing. For added moisture, the brand also suggests following up with its No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner or No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask.
You can grab this new clarifying shampoo for $30 on the Sephora site right now — just don't forget to use the code FREESHIP to get free shipping on your order!
For more stories like this, check out:
- From cryotherapy to hydrating lotions, 32 expert-picked beauty essentials for summer
- Hairstylists share tips to revive damaged hair — plus 7 products to shop
- How to prevent hair loss in women — plus best products to help, according to experts
Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!