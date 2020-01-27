6 products to help boost hand and nail health this winter

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Anyone who has to deal with winter climate understands the plight of dry, scaly hands, tender cuticles and brittle nails. Our withered digits need extra love when the temperature drops, when the wind picks up and even the warm salvation of the indoors causes dehydration due to the heat.

As much we may feel our hands could use an extra trip (or 10) to the spa, let's face it: It's challenging to afford the time or money to get a professional manicure every week.

Luckily, there's no need to sacrifice self-care when it comes to hand and nail health. There are plenty of products that can come to rescue, without ever setting foot outside the bathroom.

Nourish cuticles with this convenient stick filled with rose oil. It only takes a few seconds to brush over each nail bed and cuticle and doesn't require sitting around, as it's a light oil that moisturizes without being too greasy.

This Amazon top-seller is chockfull of nourishing vitamin E oil to nourish cuticles and restore dry, brittle nails. "This stuff works wonders," claimed one 5-star reviewer. "I use it at night after putting on hand lotion; by morning, my cuticles still look freshly manicured & that improved appearance lasts for hours."

Research has shown that tea tree oil has anti-fungal properties that are beneficial to the skin. Tea tree, in addition to having an enlivening minty scent, can help rehydrate skin when topically applied to nails and cuticles. Made with ingredients that don't include animal byproducts, sulfates, petrolatum or parabens, this nail strengthener prevents breakage and restores shine thanks to its main ingredient.

A heavy-duty hand salve will do the trick when hands are looking cracked and dry. This affordable moisturizer has a warm, wintry scent and is easy to apply after showering or all day when kept in your purse or car. The creamy formula makes it easy to dab on cuticles, knuckles or other spots that need some extra hydration.

Sunscreen often falls to the wayside during the winter months, but dermatologists swear by its success in helping skin look healthier, younger and preventing skin cancer. A sunscreen routine is just as important in keeping hands smooth and healthy.

Goddess Garden Organics, a reef-safe sunscreen line created by mom Nova Covington after her daughter had a bad reaction to sunscreen, is affordable and ideal for daily wear. So, if you're not wearing gloves outside, lather up!

"For people that do shellac in the winter and find they get more dried out, Essie gel has a keratin technology base coat that will help them nourish and grow. Duri is a fantastic nail growth base coat made in Brooklyn, (New York)," Beth Isoldi, a nail technician at Salon TG, told TODAY.

Isoldi also advises customers to push back cuticles while in the shower. The water and steam prep skin for products penetrate the skin and nail beds deeper after drying off.

Apply this cream around your cuticles to keep your nails long, strong and healthy. Ingredients include calcium, vitamins A, C, D and E, beeswax and jojoba seed oil to condition your cuticles and nails. Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers swear by its abilities.

