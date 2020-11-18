Brooke Shields' unusual sheet mask is the self-care inspiration we needed

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

2020 has been a stressful year, and with that stress comes an added need for a little extra self-care. If you've been dealing maskne, fine lines or dry skin it might be time to take a page from Brooke Shields' skin care playbook!

We were so excited to see that Shields found the perfect way to unwind and decompress while taking care of her skin.

We've all gotten used to wearing face masks every day, but what about sheet masks? In a recent Instagram post, Shields shared a photo of her using an unusual, yet intriguing hydration mask with the caption, "Face masks make Mondays more fun."

The 55-year-old actress has incredible skin, so any skin care advice she has to offer we are more than willing to take in, especially when it's a product as fun and pretty as this one!

Masks can work wonders for your skin, each one targeting a different concern with the help of essential ingredients. This one works to hydrate and re-energize your skin using hyaluronic acid, green tea, and caffeine.

In addition to providing your skin with that much-needed hydration boost, the mask is also formulated to plump fine lines and boost your skin's glow, giving it an overall healthier look. The mask is made for people with all skin types, making it the ideal gift of self-care pick-me-up.

Of course, the mask is more aesthetically pleasing than your everyday plain sheet mask, and its silver embellishments can add an element of fun to your skin care regimen.

The mask has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, and reviewers are impressed by the effects of the mask.

"There was definitely a glow after using this mask," one reviewer wrote. "The skin felt soft and smooth. Just 15-20 mins and you have a glowing face."

Another reviewer commented on the way the mask made their face feel, writing, "my skin felt amazing after. Highly recommend and will definitely purchase again."

A sheet mask can have a real impact on your skin, and this celebrity-approved product is no exception!