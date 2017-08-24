You should add cactus to your skin care routine — here's why

share tweet pin email

While the desert may not be the first place you’d look for beauty-boosting ingredients, maybe it should be! Loaded with free radical-fighting antioxidants, nourishing vitamins and youth-boosting amino acids, cactus is a complexion-enhancing powerhouse! The desert botanical hydrates, soothes and repairs when used as a skin care ingredient. Surprising, right?

Here, five cactus-infused beauty buys to incorporate into your skin care routine.

MyChelle Hydrating Cactus Mask, $18, Dermstore

MyChelle

A dream team mixture of prickly pear cactus and blue agave extract will soothe irritation, reduce redness and boost hydration.

Au Natural Organics Barbary Fig Seed Oil $35, Amazon

Amazon

Packed with vitamin E and essential fatty acids, this lightweight oil boosts collagen and fights the look of fine lines.

RELATED: Have a minute? 10 beauty updates you can do in 60 seconds or less

Pacifica Cactus & Kale Lotion, $12, Pharmaca

Pharmaca

Formulated with antioxidant-rich cactus and kale, plus soothing aloe vera and calendula, this calming lotion is ideal for stressed and dehydrated complexions.

Kiehl's Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist, $17, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

This refreshing mist combines hydrating cactus flower and oxygenating Tibetan Ginseng. it just sounds magical, doesn't it?

RELATED: 15 makeup removers that beauty editors swear by

Sia Botanics Prickly Pear Daily Cleanser, $16, Amazon

Amazon

This ultragentle cleanser removes impurities, while infusing skin with serious moisture.