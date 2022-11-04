The Shop Report: 20 bestsellers Shop TODAY readers bought in October

October ushers in fall, bringing cooler temps, changing leaves and — our personal favorite — the start of holiday sales season.

Last month, we saw Shop TODAY readers applying their savvy shopping skills during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, scoring steep discounts on smart home products and luxury beauty favorites. And as early Black Friday deals at major retailers began rolling out, and gift guide season is officially upon us, our carts were stocked with fall fashion essentials and tech steals, too.

It's not too late to grab these favorites. Keep scrolling to see the finds that made the Shop TODAY readers' bestsellers list in October.

Shop TODAY bestsellers in October 2022

When it comes to versatile shoes, ballet flats are at the top of our list. These comfy staples can be easily dressed up with skirts and dresses or made more casual with jeans. Plus, they're flexible and slim enough to throw in your purse on the go.

Now is the time to stock up on cooler weather fashion essentials. Shop TODAY readers love this pair of jeans from Levi's that the brand claims actually shape your body. With more than 50,000 perfect, five-star ratings and at just over $20 right now, these might become your new go-to.

Another ballet flat option to add to your wardrobe is this soft, faux leather pair that comes in more than 30 colors. But don't just take it from us — these have got over 35,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon.

This smart garage control system answers that eternal question: "Did I shut the garage door?" With this gadget, you can use your phone to check on, open or shut, and set a closing schedule for your garage door, according to the brnad. It can be used to grant access to friends and family while on the go and even sends you real-time notifications on any activity for peace of mind, which is great heading into holiday hosting season.

"It really is a miracle," said one of the 91,000 reviewers of this hair-bond treatment, which works to strengthen and repair hair. The brand says you should apply to damp hair once or twice a week, and results will start to show. This little investment can actually help you save money too, since it'll help you go longer between salon appointments.

If you're due for a brush replacement, this Shop TODAY favorite ergonomic flat top kabuki brush is a must-have. As the No. 1 bestselling foundation brush on Amazon, Editorial Director Adrianna Brach calls it a "secret weapon," that will allow you to achieve that airbrushed foundation look.

This overnight leave-on mask works its magic while you sleep, so you can wake up with softer lips. Scoop up one of seven different scents — including the limited-edition pumpkin spice scent — for yourself or to gift heading into the holidays.

This conditioner pairs great with your favorite shampoo, or with Olaplex's own No. 4 shampoo, for impressive levels of repair. "My hair feels so healthy and has grown a bit," said one reviewer, who noted their hair changed after having children. "Every time I use it and straighten my hair it feels like I just came out of a very expensive salon and had my hair done!"

Combat fall frizz and flyaways while also hydrating your hair with this bond maintenance and blonde enhancing shampoo. "One use and it was a game changer," said one reviewer, with another one noting that this product has helped to save her thin hair that breaks easily.

If you fell victim to the trend of over-plucking your eyebrows years ago, you might have some sparse spots along your brows. This waterproof eyebrow pencil has four points to mimic the appearance of actual hairs and fill in your brows with a natural look.

By now you've probably heard the collagen gospel, but have you tried using the magic ingredient in a targeted hair treatment? Fans of other luxury hair repair treatments like this affordable five-minute mask, which is under $8.

Nothing says fall like a delightfully cozy, oversized plaid scarf. This shawl comes in more than 20 colors and boasts over 8,000 perfect, five-star reviews on Amazon.

Having this top in your wardrobe will make fall outfits a no-brainer. Reviewers love this lightweight, cozy and flattering top.

Smart home products seem to be a theme among our reader favorites this season, and this Echo Dot is exactly what you need to get in on the trend. This smart speaker allows you to listen to music, take calls hands-free, check the weather, and use all of your compatible home devices, from lights to thermostats, with your voice, the brand shares. Plus, it's 50% off right now!

Something about fall makes us want to sink into all of the cuddliest textures. Slip your feet into these faux fur slides and wear them as a luxurious slipper or super soft sandal for maximum cozy vibes.

If it's time to get a new set, these bestselling sheets are a Shop TODAY editor favorite. Plus, they have over 300,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon.

Who couldn't use some extra help cleaning around the house? This little robot vacuum cleans in neat rows, works on multiple surfaces from hardwood to plushy carpet and is constantly learning and updating its home cleaning routine to get even smarter and improve over time, the brand says.

The Shop TODAY team is obsessed with this AirPods cleaning pen, which helps you get all of the wax and debris out of every nook and cranny in your earbuds. Commerce Analytics Manager Amanda Smith purchased six(!) of these last month to gift as stocking stuffers this holiday season.

If you love to relax but aren't a bath person, you have to try out these shower steamers. They are such an easy way to mimic a spa experience at home. Place one in the corner of your shower, breathe deeply and feel your stress melt away.

Rounding out our list is the coziest sweater you'll wear on repeat all fall and winter long. It's just the right amount of chunkiness, comes in a ton of cute colors, and has over 13,000 perfect, five-star ratings.

