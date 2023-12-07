IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sensational holiday party sliders: Buffalo chicken and bacon cheeseburger

Josh Capon serves up tasty sliders filled with classic, comforting flavor combos for holiday parties.
/ Source: TODAY
By Josh Capon

Bring on the football food! Chef and TV personality Josh Capon is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two sensational slider recipes for all your upcoming holiday parties. He shows us how to make Buffalo chicken sliders with a tangy blue cheese sauce and smoky burger sliders with bacon-onion jam and his signature schmear.

Buffalo Billy Sliders
Bill Milne

Buffalo Billy Sliders

Josh Capon

As much as I love Buffalo wings with blue cheese on the side, this sandwich delivers the whole package. You get the ease of eating a slider, avoid getting your fingers covered in sauce and all the great flavors of a classic wing. It's a win-win-win!

Smokeshow Sliders
Bill Milne

Smokeshow Sliders

Josh Capon

This is the ultimate bacon cheeseburger! This was always my favorite burger growing up and nothing has changed. The meaty patties, sweet and smoky bacon-onion jam and melty cheese are an absolutely irresistible combo.

Get The Recipe

Get The Recipe

