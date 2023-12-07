Sensational holiday party sliders: Buffalo chicken and bacon cheeseburger

Bring on the football food! Chef and TV personality Josh Capon is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two sensational slider recipes for all your upcoming holiday parties. He shows us how to make Buffalo chicken sliders with a tangy blue cheese sauce and smoky burger sliders with bacon-onion jam and his signature schmear.

As much as I love Buffalo wings with blue cheese on the side, this sandwich delivers the whole package. You get the ease of eating a slider, avoid getting your fingers covered in sauce and all the great flavors of a classic wing. It's a win-win-win!

This is the ultimate bacon cheeseburger! This was always my favorite burger growing up and nothing has changed. The meaty patties, sweet and smoky bacon-onion jam and melty cheese are an absolutely irresistible combo.

If you like those superior slider recipes, you should also try these: