28 Halloween appetizers for a spooky start to the night

The best way to start any spooky soiree is with a selection of scary snacks that are as tantalizing to the taste buds as they are eye catching. Halloween is the time for costume and culinary creativity to run wild. Everyday recipes can be turned into festive dishes for the holiday. Think ghastly guacamole, haunted hummus, devilish deviled eggs and more. Let the ghostly spirit inspire party snacks and finger foods that are spicy, savory and full of fun frights.

Startlingly good flavor is a must, but when it comes to Halloween themed eats, color is key. Incorporating classic black and orange ingredients will add a festive touch to the table. But don't forget blood red foods and ghoulish green eats, too.

This holiday is known for its overabundance of sweets, so a savory spread will be a welcome change from the rush of sugary treats. Including kid-friendly fare is a must, but Halloween isn't just for the kiddos … or the faint of heart! Visually chilling dishes and terrorizing tastes that push the palate to its limit will give grown-up guests plenty of enjoyment.

Party guests of all ages won't be able to resist sinking their teeth into these bewitching bites — then gobbling down Halloween dinner and, of course, desserts.

Nobody will be able to resist this ghoulish guacamole dip with several devilishly delicious layers. Use different color pitas to add variety to the scene. Make the chips extra festive by cutting the pitas with oval, cat, ghost or tombstone cookie cutters.

These knobby garlic bread-stick fingers may just put a spell on you! Dip them in your favorite marinara sauce for a spooky snack. Because they're gluten free party guests with dietary restrictions don't have to be afraid to dig in.

The scariest thing about these frightful franks is that they're terrifyingly delicious! Three ingredients — puff pastry, hot dogs, and beaten egg come together in just a few simple steps: roll, cut, twirl, brush, bake and, of course, eat! Either type of puff pastry (all-butter or shortening) will work here.

Your guests will be head-over-heels for this creepy centerpiece. It's a great way to present a meat and cheese platter for any Halloween party. This snack platter is a real scream!

Wings are always a great for any tailgate, but when a football game falls on Halloween, it's an opportunity to give this classic dish a spooky makeover. Here, wings get fried and smothered in two diabolically delicious sauces. One is a tangy red lingonberry barbecue sauce and the other a jet-black spicy bean sauce. Perfect for some frightening football fun!

This recipe is great because it gives guests a break from the sugary candy. It keeps the spooky theme of a Halloween party while providing a healthy snack at the same time. Use any veggies and ghoulish shapes to design the platter.

Make extra for a party because these will literally be eaten by the dozen. These irresistible bites have all the flavors of classic deviled eggs. Plus, the spooky olive spider on top adds an extra salty bite.

This recipe has just two main ingredients, so it could not be any simpler to assemble, yet the final presentation is totally centerpiece-worthy. The gooey melted cheese and flaky puff pastry make this a completely craveable appetizer. Serve with fresh cut vegetables and crackers so guests can choose different dippers.

With a carved pumpkin, this popular party dish becomes a spectacular centerpiece to wow guests at a Halloween party. Make the dip dairy-free by taking out the mayonnaise. A little lemon juice will also help prevent the dip from turning brown.

Nothing beats the expression on peoples' faces after biting into one of these and realizing there's a grape inside! The juicy, sweet surprise gives the creamy, crunchy treats a burst of freshness. If any guests have a nut allergy, try rolling the cream cheese-covered grapes in fresh herbs like basil and chives.

Pigs in blankets get a spooky makeover! This recipe requires very little time and effort yet is a savory showstopper for an otherwise sweet-filled holiday! For vegetarians, swap out hot dogs for jalapeño peppers that have been halved and stuffed with a mixture of shredded cheese and cream cheese.

It's Halloween and what could be spookier than the threat of a ghastly vampire bite?! These garlic fries will keep your immune system strong … and chase all the vampires away! Just be sure to keep some breath mints handy.

These savory bites are the ideal way to balance out your candy-induced sugar shock. That's because each edible "eyeball" is packed with blood-sugar-stabilizing stuff: protein-rich egg whites plus fiber-filled hummus and guacamole, which also contribute heart-healthy fat. Kick things up a notch in the decoration (and heat) department by making the eyeballs look extra eerie with bloodshot streaks using a drizzle of Sriracha.

What could be better than a gooey dip with three kinds of melted cheese? That dip served in a hollowed-out pumpkin! Marcella Valladolid fills the seasonal squash with gooey queso fundido for a decorative and delicious Halloween treat.

This recipe turns something that could become food waste and turns it into something delicious. After carving jack-o'-lanterns, save the seeds to make this tasty snack. The texture of the pepitas along with the flavors of the spices make a wonderful combination.

Cream cheese and sausage is an unbeatable combo for dips. This recipe takes it to a whole new level by stuffing it into bite-sized mushrooms. It's a portable pick-up guests will love.

These sweet and spicy pastries are a unique twist on the classic pigs in a blanket. The corn syrup glaze adds a sweet touch that contrasts with the spicy sausage. Serve on their own or along with your favorite mustard for dipping. When purchasing the chorizo be sure to buy fully cooked (not fresh) sausage.

The color of the black rice with the digestive charcoal is surprising but the flavor is deep and rich. It's fun to see the initial skepticism on people's faces before they bite it and then react to the delicious taste. They're the perfect spooky snack for Halloween!

Your guests would never know this deliciously addictive appetizer was made in mere minutes and with just two ingredients. The sticky sauce and plum mini dogs are the perfect easy-to-eat party bite. They're delicious and couldn't be easier to prepare.

This cheesy and savory party pumpkin is the perfect edible showstopper for any festive autumn party. It adds instant fall flair to the table and gives guests a fun and interactive appetizer. Serve with a selection of chips or colorful crudites.

This recipe takes the fresh flavor of crab and ups the ante with spicy jalapeños, a creamy cheese and zesty spices. It comes together very quickly, too. Just mix it, bake it and serve. Change up the flavors by substituting crab for diced cooked lobster or shrimp.

Smoky chipotle peppers bring the heat to this Southwestern-inspired dip whose dark color is perfect for Halloween. Use just one pepper if you want a mild dose of spiciness, or add more adobo sauce or pepper if you want to amp up the burn. If possible, use fresh, in-season corn — the raw kernels’ juicy sweetness will offset the heat.

This appetizer is a surprising mix of subtly sweet and salty, savor flavors. They have the look of spooky tree branches and crowd-pleasing bacon. Remove bread sticks from the baking sheet while warm or they will stick like glue, which would be a major party fail.

Popcorn shrimp wouldn't be exciting without a sauce. This is one that packs in complex flavors. The gochujang in the sauce adds an intensely sweet and spicy taste, and the shrimp is slightly spicy and tangy from the buttermilk-chili marinade.

Ina Garten turns leafy kale into crispy chips. "Flat kale — sometimes labeled cavalo nero, Dinosaur kale or lacinato — it can be roasted for the perfect light bite to serve with drinks. It's simply kale, olive oil and salt, and it roasts in 15 minutes. Of course, freshly grated Parmesan cheese makes everything taste better."

The spiced cereal, candied nuts and dried fruit are a great mix to serve at gatherings. Don't skip browning the butter! Making brown butter for this recipe takes it over the top from usual cereal party mix. It just adds that extra layer of caramelized flavor and nuttiness. And don't skip the blueberries: The fruity sweetness adds the best foil to the spicy, savory saltiness of the rest of the mix.

This hummus recipe is a real crowd-pleaser. It owes its ghoulish green color to fresh avocados. It pairs nicely with chips to enjoy as a dip, or it can be used as a spread on wraps and sandwiches.

What's not to love about barbecue-flavored sweet potato chips? These are the perfect snack for a party, or the perfect thing to serve alongside a bunch of sandwiches or sliders. The orange chips and smoky spices make them perfect for a haunted Halloween gathering.