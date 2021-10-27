Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it requires very little time and effort yet is a savory showstopper for an otherwise sweet-filled holiday!
Technique tip: Lightly flour your surface to prevent dough from sticking to the board when cutting.
Swap option: For vegetarians, swap out hot dogs for jalapeño peppers that have been halved and stuffed with a mixture of shredded cheese and cream cheese.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 375 F and prepare a parchment-lined baking sheet.2.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to remove the perforations and slice into 1/4-inch-thick strips. Starting at the tip of the hot dog, wrap the dough around the hot dog, leaving empty space to resemble a mummy bandage. Repeat with the remaining dough and hot dogs until desired look is achieved.3.
Place on the baking sheet and cook for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden-brown. Dot with ketchup or mustard and garnish with candy eyeballs or sesame seeds for eyes. Serve with additional ketchup and mustard and enjoy!