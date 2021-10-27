IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mummy Hot Dogs

Courtesy Elena Besser
Elena Besser
Ingredients

  • 1 can crescent roll dough
  • 8-10 hot dogs
  • ketchup and mustard, for serving
  • 20 candy eyeballs or sesame seeds, for eyes

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it requires very little time and effort yet is a savory showstopper for an otherwise sweet-filled holiday!

    Technique tip: Lightly flour your surface to prevent dough from sticking to the board when cutting.

    Swap option: For vegetarians, swap out hot dogs for jalapeño peppers that have been halved and stuffed with a mixture of shredded cheese and cream cheese.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 375 F and prepare a parchment-lined baking sheet.

    2.

    On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to remove the perforations and slice into 1/4-inch-thick strips. Starting at the tip of the hot dog, wrap the dough around the hot dog, leaving empty space to resemble a mummy bandage. Repeat with the remaining dough and hot dogs until desired look is achieved.

    3.

    Place on the baking sheet and cook for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden-brown. Dot with ketchup or mustard and garnish with candy eyeballs or sesame seeds for eyes. Serve with additional ketchup and mustard and enjoy!

    Mummy Hot Dogs

    Treats and tricks perfect for Halloween

    Recipe Tags

    5 or less ingredients EasyEntertainingHalloweenKid-friendlyQuickAppetizersEntrées

