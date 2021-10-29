I could literally eat a dozen of these by myself. These irresistible bites have all the flavors of classic deviled eggs but with the spooky, salty bite of an olive spider on top.

Preparation

1.

Boil eggs for 10 minutes. Let cool then peel and cut in half.

2.

Remove yolks to a bowl and stir in mayo, mustard and a pinch of salt and pepper. Blend with a hand mixer or fork until smooth. Fold in relish at the end.

3.

Scoop mix into a piping bag and pipe into eggs.

4.

Dust with paprika then place olives in the shape of a spider on top.