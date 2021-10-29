IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

It's Football 'Fright' in America! See TODAY's big Halloween 2021 reveal

Spider Eggs

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Derrell Smith
Ingredients

  • 1 dozen eggs
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons relish
  • paprika, for garnish
  • black olives, cut like spiders

    • Chef notes

    I could literally eat a dozen of these by myself. These irresistible bites have all the flavors of classic deviled eggs but with the spooky, salty bite of an olive spider on top.

    Preparation

    1.

    Boil eggs for 10 minutes. Let cool then peel and cut in half.

    2.

    Remove yolks to a bowl and stir in mayo, mustard and a pinch of salt and pepper. Blend with a hand mixer or fork until smooth. Fold in relish at the end.

    3.

    Scoop mix into a piping bag and pipe into eggs.

    4.

    Dust with paprika then place olives in the shape of a spider on top.

    Spider Eggs

