I'm a fan of any recipe that turns food waste into something delicious. And the texture of the pepitas along with the flavors of the spices make for a wonderful snack throughout the week.
Technique tip: Stir every five minutes to get an oven roast and avoid overcooking one area of the baking pan.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Wash pumpkin seeds in a colander to remove the pulp and fibers. Thoroughly dry with a towel.3.
In a small bowl, combine pumpkin seeds, vegetable oil, salt, spices and herbs.4.
Lightly grease a sheet pan with olive oil. Evenly spread the seasoned pumpkin seeds on the sheet pan.5.
Bake until the seeds are toasted and crunchy, about 12 to 15 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes for even toasting and check for doneness with each stir by tasting a seed for crunchiness.6.
Transfer the roasted pumpkin seeds to a bowl to cool down.