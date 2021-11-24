IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager gets a birthday surprise — yes, it does involve books

Indian-Spiced Pepitas

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Homemade Roasted Spicy Pumpkin Seeds
Homemade Roasted Spicy Pumpkin Seeds with Chili and Paprikabhofack2 / Getty Images stock
Maneet Chauhan
COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon chaat masala
  • 1/4 teaspoon red chile powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried mint leaves
  • olive oil, for greasing pan

    • Chef notes

    I'm a fan of any recipe that turns food waste into something delicious. And the texture of the pepitas along with the flavors of the spices make for a wonderful snack throughout the week.

    Technique tip: Stir every five minutes to get an oven roast and avoid overcooking one area of the baking pan.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Wash pumpkin seeds in a colander to remove the pulp and fibers. Thoroughly dry with a towel.

    3.

    In a small bowl, combine pumpkin seeds, vegetable oil, salt, spices and herbs.

    4.

    Lightly grease a sheet pan with olive oil. Evenly spread the seasoned pumpkin seeds on the sheet pan.

    5.

    Bake until the seeds are toasted and crunchy, about 12 to 15 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes for even toasting and check for doneness with each stir by tasting a seed for crunchiness.

    6.

    Transfer the roasted pumpkin seeds to a bowl to cool down.

    Indian-Spiced Pepitas

    Thanksgiving time-saving tip: Start making gravy Wednesday night

    Nov. 24, 202106:38

    Recipe Tags

    IndianEasyEntertainingQuickSnackThanksgivingVeganVegetarian