Wings are always a great for any tailgate, but when a football game falls on Halloween, it's an opportunity to give this classic dish a spooky makeover. Here, wings get fried and smothered in two diabolically delicious sauces. One is a tangy red lingonberry barbecue sauce and the other a jet-black spicy bean sauce. Perfect for some frightening football fun!

Preparation

For the wings:

1.

Combine Sriracha, salt and buttermilk, and add the wings. Let the chicken marinate, covered and refrigerated, 2 hours or overnight.

2.

Heat canola oil in a heavy pot to 370 F.

3.

Remove chicken from marinade, rinse and pat as dry as possible.

4.

Fry chicken for 10 to 12 minutes, or until cooked through.

5.

Remove from oil and sprinkle with salt.

For the black sauce:

1.

To a small pot, add the oil, garlic and ginger.

2.

Add black bean paste and stir vigorously for about 1 minute, then drain excess oil.

3.

Stir in the water then add in mustard, vinegar, brown sugar, salt and pepper.

4.

Allow to come to a low boil then turn off the heat and add the butter.

5.

Pour over half of the wings and garnish with sesame seeds and cilantro.

For the lingonberry barbecue sauce:

1.

In a medium pot, bring water, lingonberries and orange juice to a boil. Stir in remaining ingredients and bring to a boil again.

2.

Carefully pour the mixture into a blender and blend until smooth. You can also use an immersion blender if you have one handy.

3.

Either leave like this, or strain through a strainer for an extra smooth sauce.

4.

Pour over remaining half of wings and garnish with chives.