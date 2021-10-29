IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

It's Football 'Fright' in America! See TODAY's big Halloween 2021 reveal

Creepy Crudités Platter with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Derrell Smith
Ingredients

Crudité
  • 1 red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips
  • 2 ribs celery, cut into pieces
  • baby carrots
  • small broccoli florets
  • small cauliflower florets
  • sliced white mushrooms
  • cherry tomatoes
    • Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
  • 1 (32-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained, 1 cup liquid reserved and chilled
  • 1 red bell pepper, charred on the stovetop, peeled, cored and seeded
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 4 cloves roasted garlic
  • 2 cloves raw garlic
  • 1/2 cup tahini
  • 1 cup boiling water

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it gives guests a break from the sugary candy. It keeps the spooky theme of a Halloween party while providing a healthy snack at the same time.

    Swap option: Use any veggies and ghoulish shapes to design the platter.

    Preparation

    For the crudité:

    Arrange veggies on a platter in a ghoulish shape.

    For the roasted red pepper hummus:

    1.

    Place the chickpeas, charred bell pepper, 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper and both types of garlic in the bowl of a food processor, and process until crumbly.

    2.

    Next, add tahini and blend on high for another 30 seconds, and be sure to scrape down the sides throughout while blending.

    3.

    Alternate adding boiling water and cold chickpea water in 1 tablespoon increments until smooth and slightly loose. It will thicken up in the fridge. Adjust seasoning to taste.

    4.

    Cover and set in fridge for 30 minutes to an hour before serving.

    Creepy Crudités Platter with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

    Make Swedish meatballs in butter sauce for Sunday Night Football

    Oct. 29, 202103:29

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingHalloweenHealthyAppetizersDips and Spreads

