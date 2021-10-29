Swap option: Use any veggies and ghoulish shapes to design the platter.

I love this recipe because it gives guests a break from the sugary candy. It keeps the spooky theme of a Halloween party while providing a healthy snack at the same time.

Preparation

For the crudité:

Arrange veggies on a platter in a ghoulish shape.

For the roasted red pepper hummus:

1.

Place the chickpeas, charred bell pepper, 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper and both types of garlic in the bowl of a food processor, and process until crumbly.

2.

Next, add tahini and blend on high for another 30 seconds, and be sure to scrape down the sides throughout while blending.

3.

Alternate adding boiling water and cold chickpea water in 1 tablespoon increments until smooth and slightly loose. It will thicken up in the fridge. Adjust seasoning to taste.

4.

Cover and set in fridge for 30 minutes to an hour before serving.