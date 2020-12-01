Shop Today was paid by Etsy to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

While large retailers are still popular destinations this hectic shopping season, 2020 has seen a lot of support for small businesses over the last couple of months. In fact, many have been flocking to Etsy’s online shops to purchase the best in handmade goods and holiday-themed items.

If you’re looking for something special, follow the lead of millions of shoppers and browse the work of Etsy’s most unique independent creators and small businesses. We guarantee you’ll find everything you’re looking for, whether it’s personalized gifts for the family, meticulously crafted home decor, or one-of-a-kind face masks to impress social distancers.

Bestselling Gifts on Etsy

The ugly Christmas sweater trend is old news. Make a statement this holiday season with these festive face masks, handmade with care and lots of color. Choose from a range of styles and detailing, from red velvet to plaids and shantung.

It’s not the holidays without a knitted stocking to hang above the fireplace. Choose from seven Christmas patterns and personalize yours with an engraved wooden tag. With over 12,000 reviews, this shop clearly knows how to send joy to its customers.

Every member of the family is featured on this glossy ceramic ornament – even pets! Each order is made by hand and professionally printed, making it a stunning addition to your tree. And according to the many five-star reviews, they ship in record time.

If working from home is beginning to look more like a permanent situation, so now’s the time to hunker down and create a productive space for yourself. Save yourself some back pain and improve your posture with The DeskStand, an Etsy bestseller designed to hold everything you need to put in an honest day’s work.

Can’t make it home for the holidays? Gift mom and dad a customized accent pillow to let them know you’re always thinking about them – no matter what state you’re in!

This adult take on the traditional Advent calendar is something any wine, beer, and prosecco drinker will enjoy. Just fill in each day with your favorite bottle or small-sized spirit to create your own boozy holiday countdown.

Warning: Upon touching this oversized blanket, you might get the sudden urge to cuddle up and snooze. Wrapping yourself in this chunky wool throw is how I imagine hugging a cloud feels like. Now you can purchase your own for 30% off!

Save yourself a trip to the jeweler and just take a look at these gorgeous ear-hugging mini hoops by TheViewsandCo. All of the pieces sold here are made with 18kt gold and are 100% hypoallergenic.

If the holidays are already here, the unavoidable stress can’t be too far behind. That’s why you need these holiday-themed bath bombs to bring you some joy after a long day of shopping, wrapping, and caroling.

You can’t take a Christmas card photo without a family set of matching pajamas! You’ll fall in love with your personalized shirts and striped pants, all made from a cozy blend of jersey knit and cotton.

Who needs a cookbook when you can follow grandma's famous cookie recipe directly from your kitchen towel? All of your family’s handwritten recipes can live on or be passed down in a very unique and special way.

Gift the new moms and dads in your life with something for the nursery. A customized puzzle can help babies recognize their names and develop motor skills, but more importantly, it makes for an adorable piece of decor.