Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wondering what to get everyone this season? We’re taking some of the guesswork (read: stress) out of holiday shopping with a curation of top-rated, bestselling, editor-approved items for everyone on your list.

From beauty and grooming sets that will enhance their natural glow to clothing and accessories that will support them on the go (and plenty of home goods and hot toys along the way), read on for 40 crowd-pleasing, life-enhancing gifts your loved ones will enjoy this season and, in most cases, well beyond.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 40.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best beauty and grooming gifts

Give them the gift of great eye looks that stay put with this "bounty" of bestselling mascara, liner and brow picks from Stila. It even comes with its own pouch for easy, clean keeping.

There’s nothing like a pop of color to wake up the face, and Tarte has become one of our go-tos for a natural, blendable flush. Gift this wardrobe of blushes, bronzers and highlighters (valued at $75) to one lucky recipient or split them up to spread the joy.

It doesn’t get much sweeter than this new eye shadow palette from Too Faced, which features a delectable mix of shimmery and matte shades for whipping up a range of confections. Some of our current favorites include "Lick the Spoon" (a rose-kissed neutral) for everyday and "Sticky Buns" (a medium copper) for play.

M.A.C. Cosmetics is back with their annual limited-edition lipstick vault, complete with 12 beloved minis that span across matte, cream and sheen. Top hits include bestselling shades like "Mocha," "Lady Danger" and "Ruby Woo."

When it comes to Benefit’s cheeky solutions-oriented cosmetics, more is more (and this Advent calendar has no shortage of goodies in store). The calendar features their 12 top-rated minis, including the brand’s beloved They’re Real Mascara and The POREfessional Face Primer.

Low temperatures and harsh winds can wreak havoc on skin in winter months. Treat them to a little extra TLC with this dynamic duo from IT Cosmetics, which boasts full sizes of the brand’s bestselling Confidence in a Cream Moisturizer and Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream for around-the-clock hydration.

Dr. Dennis Gross knows a thing or two about radiant skin, which is why we were excited to discover this trifecta of glow-getting essentials available as part of a limited bundle for a mere fraction of the usual price. The Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peels in particular are among our regular staples for improving texture and keeping signs of aging at bay.

Wondering what to give that fun-loving sister, daughter or niece of yours? Consider this body-positive, sweet-smelling set from Sol de Janeiro. Centered around the brand’s cult-favorite Bum Bum Cream, the set also stars the brand’s newer Bum Bum Scrub and other shower essentials.

Nothing says self-care quite like this limited-edition Advent calendar from Kiehl’s, which houses a generous curation of face and body favorites for the whole family (assuming they’re the sharing type). The Creme de Corps Body Lotion and Ultimate Strength Hand Salve are some winter must-haves.

Help them maintain a healthy mane with this strengthening, shine-enhancing quad from Olaplex. The hair-care brand is offering some of its beloved formulas, including its TikTok-famous No.7 Bonding Oil, as part of a holiday-friendly set that’s ideal for all hair types.

Treat them to loose beachy waves year-round with this multitasking tool from Beachwaver, which makes adding curls, body, and texture a breeze. Looking for a more traditional iron? The brand also offers ceramic barrels for creating individual ringlets and beyond.

Best clothing and accessories

The cashmere sweater is a cold-weather classic, cherished for its polished silhouette, versatile fit and super-soft feel. Help them get the look with a crewneck from Italic, which offers options for both men and women in a range of shades at a fraction of the typical designer price (when it comes to styles, the V-neck sweater is another sure bet).

Speaking of classics, you can’t go wrong with a chic pair of ballet flats, and this ballet from Aerosoles comes with a near 5-star approval rating. Stuck on which of the 12 shades and textures to choose? Animal prints and quilted looks are both trending this season.

If she enjoys yoga, pilates or just appreciates a good pair of leggings (especially now that she’s working from home), consider Lululemon’s Align Pant, which has garnered a following for its stretchy, lightweight and buttery-soft fabric and a seemingly endless supply of colors and patterns (last time we checked, there were 29 for this style alone).

Who couldn’t use a new pair of kicks? Allbirds have been gaining traction among celebrities, along with other fashion and sportswear enthusiasts, for their sleek styles, comfy fit and renewable materials. Great for both men and women, they’re also machine washable.

A good (as in subtle yet still statement-making) pair of earrings has the potential to elevate any look, and standard hoops are among our top picks for something that has universal appeal but still feels personal. These 18K gold huggies from BaubleBar are also hypoallergenic, so you don’t need to worry about any of the common sensitivities that can come with jewelry. The Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet is also worth a look.

This everyday tote from Street Level rivals high-end styles at a fraction of the cost, with a reversible interior and removable wristlet adding to its value. Scoop it up in one of three color combos for the girl who’s always on the go.

While you’re at it, upgrade her pajama drawer with a matching set of flannel pajamas. Victoria’s Secret offers a relaxed fit for laidback lounging, along with a variety of patterns to pick from.

Complete their bath retreat with this plush robe from Parachute, which boasts a cozy shawl collar and is made of 100 percent long-staple Turkish cotton for peak softness. The brand also offers a Cloud Cotton version for those who tend to prefer lighter coverage.

Best food and home gifts

Have a hot sleeper on your hands, or perhaps someone who just enjoys the finer things in life? Consider a fresh set of percale sheets from Brooklinen, known for their cool, crisp feel and luxurious 270 thread count (check the brand site for limited-edition shades).

We couldn’t broach the topic of bedding without mention of this duvet cover set from Quince, which combines quality and style at an unbeatable price. Available in White, Sand, and Light Gray, consider it the perfect mixture of color and texture.

Help them create an ambience with this luxurious candle from LAFCO’s holiday collection. It features a beautiful iridescent red jar and winter currant scent that burns up to 90 hours for setting and extending the perfect holiday scene.

When it comes to the stovetop, it doesn’t get much sleeker than Caraway (quite literally), which has been gaining momentum for its non-toxic, nonstick ceramic pans with modern silhouettes. The brand, which has been known to have items sell out, recently introduced a new Marigold shade and bakeware to its lineup.

Of course, any serious baker or cook would gladly welcome a piece from Le Creuset’s timeless stoneware. Start (or top off) their collection with this heritage casserole dish, which comes in a range of finishes.

If they’ve been known to whip up a good smoothie, help them master the mix with a NutriBullet. This pro blender is built with a 900W motor to help grind nuts, fruits and seeds for added nourishment and flavor (we also like using it to create healthier salad dressings and homemade sauces).

If they still don’t have an air fryer, let this pick from Instant Pot catch them up to their social feeds. The 6-quart oven will enable them to fry, roast, bake and reheat their way to meal bliss (here’s hoping they extend a few invites in the process).

This holiday assortment from Harry & David has all the makings of a crowd-pleasing charcuterie spread in one giftable box—perfect for coworkers, employees or the host with the most.

You know that friend or family member who’s always asking for extra sauces? This gift basket from Stonewall Kitchen is for them. Complete with the brand’s bestselling dips, jams and marinades, it has everything they need to have a saucy good time.

For the sweet tooth, it doesn’t get much more exciting than this set of six boozy holiday ice-cream pints from Tipsy Scoop. Remove the seal to reveal limited-edition flavors like Butterscotch Crunch, Nutella Eggnog and more (first ship date is 11/15).

Cold and tough weather conditions can prevent people from getting to the grocery store and going to restaurants, which is why we love the idea of gifting delicious meal kits that can be delivered right to their front door. Choose options and timeframes based on their preferences and schedules or opt for a gift card to be used at a time that’s more convenient for them.

Best tech gadgets and toys

Give them the gift of their own virtual assistant with this smart hub from Amazon, which allows users to cue up their favorite music and entertainment with a simple voice command. It can also keep them informed with news and weather reports and help set alarms so they don’t miss any of life’s big moments.

Help the walker, runner or commuter in your life stay connected with these wireless buds from Google. They deliver up to five hours of clear, uninterrupted listening time (2.5 hours talk time) with every charge and are water-resistant for added protection on sweaty days.

Barbie’s world is expanding this season with a new Cook ‘n Grill Restaurant Playset that can be used to serve up an assortment of dishes and scenarios, complete with six play areas and 30+ pieces. Set with your scene? The brand has also introduced a new trio of dolls to its annual holiday collection (ages 3+).

One gift, endless possibilities! This innovative bot from Fisher-Price offers three learning levels for supporting a child’s growth from infant to preschooler. Just signal the stage along the bottom to access over 120+ songs, sounds, numbers, letters, and more (ages 6 mos to 5 yrs).

Surprise and delight with this next-level glamping playset from L.O.L. Surprise!, which comes complete with its own DJ booth, cafe, fashion runway, and beyond. The compact, wheeled camper is also great for storing dolls when traveling (ages 3+).

Teach them something new with this starter kit from Osmo, which can be used in conjunction with an iPad or Fire Tablet to help kids navigate the exciting world of coding through three hands-on games. The brand also offers a range of curriculum-based games for keeping their minds sharp (ages 5-8).

Help them create their own ski retreat with Rainbow High’s new line of Winter Break Fashion Dolls, which come with their own gear and two mix-and-match outfits for hitting the slopes in style. The brand also has a new set of wheels for getting around town (ages 3+).

Encourage them to tap into their creative sides with this art collection from Kid Made Modern. The travel-friendly latch-close case opens to reveal painting materials, colored pencils, oil pastels, and more (ages 6+). For the more experienced artist, we also love this Mixed Media Art Set from Arteza.

Considering getting a pet? Take the kids for a test run with this smart labradoodle from Sky Rocket. It performs a range of tricks and responds to voice commands similar to a real dog sans the messy clean-ups (ages 3+).

Last, but not least, consider starting or expanding their American Girl collection with the brand’s Girl of the Year, Kira, an animal lover who spends her time caring for koalas, wombats and kangaroos in an Australian wildlife sanctuary (ages 8+). For those looking to splurge, the brand also just released its limited-edition Winter Princess Dolls just in time for the season (ages 6+).

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!